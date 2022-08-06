Jayde Adams has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing – sparking a row among fans of the show on social media.

Comedian Jayde was announced earlier today (August 6) on BBC Radio 5 Live, with Scott Mills – who previously appeared on the show – breaking the news.

However, once the news reached social media, cries of “who?!” quickly surfaced.

But Jayde’s die-hard fans had her back, commenting that she’ll be “brilliant” on the BBC dance show.

Jayde Adams joins Strictly 2022

The comic was the fifth celebrity to be announced for this year’s line-up.

She’s an award–winning comedian, actor and presenter.

Jayde said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly),” she quipped.

:I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.

“Holding this in has been torture for me!” she admitted.

Who is Jayde Adams?

Best known as a comedian, Jayde has won several comedy awards and was nominated for the coveted Best Newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut stand-up hour.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, received global critical acclaim, was released worldwide and was longlisted for an Emmy.

As an actor, Jayde has starred in BBC Two BAFTA-winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens and BBC One’s The Outlaws.

She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her stand-up show Men, I Can Save You.

Strictly fans react

However, despite her incredible CV, some fans of the show had no idea who she was.

“Who??” asked one?

“I’ll say it first….WHO???” asked another.

“Nope. No clue?” said another.

A fourth added: I’ve never heard of half of these people who join Strictly nowadays.”

However, Jayde’s army of fans had her back.

“She’s a comedian, she’s brilliant – give her a Google you might even like her!” said one.

“OUh oh, the ‘who’ brigade has started,” another hit back.

“Love love love that Jayde will be in this year’s Strictly!” another declared.

“STOPPP ITTT THIS IS AMAZING,” shouted another.

