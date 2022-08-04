Will Mellor first star announced on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up

The Strictly 2022 line up has got off to a flying start after Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Will Mellor signed up.

Will was the first of the 2022 contestants to be announced on August 4.

And he has a very poignant reason for lacing up his dancing shoes, he said.

Will Mellor was the first star announced on the Strictly 2022 line up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 line up: Will Mellor joins the cast

After the news was announced, Will revealed he was “chuffed” to be joining the show, now in its 20th year.

“I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

I wanted to start doing things that scare me a bit.

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone.”

“I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about,” he also said.

Will then added: “This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Poignant reason for signing up

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Will revealed that his dad’s death spurred him on to sign up for Strictly.

He said: “My mindset completely changed a while back and I wanted to start doing things that scare me a bit.

“I lost my dad in 2020 and I just thought, I’ve got to grab life and do things, create new memories. My mindset changed.”

Who is Will Mellor?

Will is known for his many acting roles over the past 30 years, including starring in Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Line of Duty and also Broadchurch.

Most recently he appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

As well as his acting career, Will reached number five in the UK Singles Chart with When I Need You in 1998.

We wonder if he’ll be getting his Strictly grove on to that tune during the new series?

