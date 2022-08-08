Strictly Come Dancing 2022 revealed the seventh celebrity taking part in this year’s competition today (Monday, August 8).

KissFM host Tyler West is set to take to the ballroom floor when the show returns for its 20th season later this year.

Tyler West joins Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Earlier this morning, the BBC revealed the seventh celebrity joining this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

The news was announced via the official Strictly Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It was revealed that Kiss FM DJ and host, Tyler West will be heading to the ballroom floor when the show returns in a few weeks.

“I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family,” Tyler said in a statement.

” I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone,” he continued.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Tyler is the latest Strictly recruit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react to Tyler West

Upon hearing the news, Strictly fans took to the comment section and replies to air their thoughts on the show’s newest recruit.

“I haven’t heard of him, but I don’t listen to Kiss FM. It’s always nice to see a variety of people who we get to know. I didn’t know Rhys [Stephenson] last year, but enjoyed watching him,” one fan tweeted.

“First celeb I don’t know but I look forward to getting to know him,” another said.

“I’m so so excited for him!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Yay I love Tyler,” another said.

Other fans weren’t as excited. “Who on earth is this? I have zero interest in watching this year,” one commented on Instagram.

“I no longer recognise any of the new celebrities’ names. Not watching,” another said.

Ellis has signed up for the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Tyler is now the seventh celebrity to be confirmed for the latest series of Strictly.

Over the weekend, history was made when it was announced that Paralympian Ellie Simmonds had signed up for the show. She becomes the first contestant with dwarfism to ever take part in the competition.

Comedian Jayde Adams was also announced as taking part over the weekend.

Last week, the first four celebrities were announced.

Hollyoaks star Will Mellor was the first star announced, and Corrie star Kym Marsh was second.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Richie Anderson was announced on Friday (August 5), as was Loose Women star Kaye Adams.

