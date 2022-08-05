The Strictly 2022 line-up is growing by the second as a third contestant has been announced for the series.

On Friday, the show’s Twitter page confirmed that BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show host Richie Anderson is the third star taking part this year.

The post read: “Swapping early mornings for Saturday nights, Richie Anderson joins our line-up!”

Strictly 2022 line-up

Meanwhile, in a statement, Richie said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!

“Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand.”

He added: “It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Fans appeared divided over the announcement with some people asking who he was.

One tweeted: “Who is he?”

Another said: “No idea who he is.”

A third wrote: “Who? Never heard of him.”

Will will be strutting his stuff on the dance floor! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, others felt delighted and defended Richie.

One commented: “It’s time for the annual reminder to Strictly fans: just because *you* haven’t heard of them doesn’t mean they aren’t well known in their field.”

Another replied: “Absolutely – and as proven time and time again, it’s often the lesser known names who become the most compelling stars of the show…”

“Welcome to the show Richie,” a third wrote. “He’s fantastic on Radio 2.”

Kym is doing Strictly this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is doing Strictly?

Richie joins Will Mellor and Kym Marsh for the 2022 line up of Strictly.

Hollyoaks actor Will said in a statement: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.”

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street star Kym said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out.

“I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn.

