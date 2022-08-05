Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will see Loose Women star Kaye Adams take to the dance floor later this year.

On Friday’s Loose Women, the star announced the news to the panel.

Kaye admitted she’s embracing approaching her 60th birthday and thought “why not”.

Kaye is the fourth Strictly contestant (Credit: ITV)

Which Loose Women star is doing Strictly 2022?

After a big build up, Kaye announced she would be getting her dancing shoes on.

She told her co-stars: “I’m a really competitive person but in this I’m not. If I enjoy myself I’ll be so happy.”

Her close friend and fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha said via video call: “I’m so proud of you, this is so far out of your comfort zone.”

Ready to cut loose on the #Strictly dance floor. It’s broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams! 💃🏻 👉 https://t.co/OtXJfBTEYu pic.twitter.com/R7Sg53dfSV — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2022

Fans are thrilled by the news as one said: “Welcome to the show Kaye!!! Want to keep an open mind.”

Another wrote: “Love @kayeadams you show them how it’s done.”

A third added: “Go on Kaye Adams!!!! Scotland is right behind you all the way.”

Who else is doing Strictly this year?

It comes after Strictly announced its first three stars this week.

Kym Marsh, Will Mellor and Richie Anderson will be waltzing to the dance floor.

On Friday morning, Richie was announced as the third contestant.

In a statement, the Radio 2 star said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!

Richie was the third contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, actor Will said: “Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.”

Finally, former Coronation Street star Kym added: “I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn.

