Strictly fans declare ‘that’s the winner right there’ as Saturday Night Takeaway favourite joins line-up

Strictly news just in this morning (August 11) and singer Fleur East has joined the 2022 line-up.

Fleur, who found fame on The X Factor, was announced bright and early today.

And she said she’s “nervous” and “thrilled” to be taking part.

Fleur East is the latest star to join the Strictly line-up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Fleur East joins line-up

The gorgeous Fleur was announced earlier today.

She said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line-up.

“I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience,” she said.

“It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my father who loved it so much.

“Unfortunately my dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit,” she said of dad Malcolm who died in 2020.

“I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!” she added.

Who is Fleur East?

So who is Fleur East?

After coming runner-up in series 11 of The X Factor, Fleur has been a regular face in the world of music and broadcasting.

As a singer she has released two albums, with hit single Sax reaching number three in the UK singles chart.

After appearing on I’m a Celebrity in 2018, she became host of the Hits Radio Breakfast show, which she hosts every weekday.

She has also appeared as a presenter on the last three series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and a host of ITV gameshow The Void.

Strictly fans react to news

The news was posted on the Strictly Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“That’s the winner right there,” declared one Fleur fan.

“I can’t wait to see Fleur’s Latin dances, the energy,” declared another.

“Rooting for you! My winner,” another declared.

“Winner right there, no messing around,” another said.

“Well there’s the winner,” fellow X Factor alumni Jake Quickenden commented.

