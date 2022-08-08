Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has recruited its eighth celebrity, Matt Goss, to take part in this year’s competition, as announced today.

Matt’s involvement was announced on This Morning earlier today, and fans of the show are over the moon.

Matt Goss on Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The eighth celebrity taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 became revealed this lunchtime.

Singer-songwriter and actor Matt Goss will waltz to the dance floor this autumn.

The 53-year-old was unveiled live on This Morning by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle this afternoon.

“I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down,” Matt said in a statement.

Matt previously took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special back in 2013.

Matt is the latest celebrity to sign up for the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans of the show were quick to air their thoughts on Matt’s involvement.

“Definitely watching now,” one fan tweeted.

“This is an amazing booking!” another said.

“Finally a REAL celebrity,” a third wrote.

“Best named celeb so far,” another tweeted.

“OH MY GOD!!!! All plans cancelled from September onwards on Saturday nights!!!!!” an excited fan commented on Instagram.

Tyler’s involvement was announced today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2022 contestants

Matt isn’t the first celebrity to have signed up for the show today.

Kiss FM DJ and host Tyler West was revealed as the seventh celebrity to be taking part in the show earlier today.

“I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone,” Tyler said.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

He joins the likes of Ellie Simmonds, Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh and Will Mellor on this year’s show.

