Strictly fans all make the same joke as England football legend signs up for 2022 series

The Strictly line up has a new addition – former England footballer Tony Adams MBE has signed up to appear.

The news was announced earlier today (August 10), with Tony becoming the 11th contestant to join the 2022 line up.

And, it seems, he can’t wait to slip into the Strictly sequins.

Tony Adams has joined the Strictly line up (Credit: BBC)

Tony Adams joins Strictly line up

Former footballer Tony declared: “To say I’m excited is an understatement.

“The lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing.

“I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing,” he said.

Who is Tony Adams?

Tony Adams MBE is a football legend.

The formidable centre-back’s football career spanned over 22 years, playing for both Arsenal and England.

Having captained both, he is regarded as one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players and one of the all-time greats of English football.

Tony Adams MBE won 66 caps for England, appeared at four major tournaments and had 10 major trophy wins whilst is still the only player in English football history to captain a team to three top flight titles over three different decades.

As captain of England, he famously led the national team to the Euro 96 final.

Tony has six kids and is married to wife Poppy.

Strictly fans react

Fans of the show all made the same joke as Tony was announced.

His signing comes after Loose Women star Kaye Adams and comedian Jayde Adams.

“Are you aiming for a complete Adams family this year?” asked one.

“I thought the same!” said another.

“Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams and Tony Adams. Instead of the #StrictlyComeDancing family it’s the Adams family,” said another.

Jayde herself then commented: “Daddy?”

