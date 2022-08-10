Has Helen Skelton secretly signed to Strictly 2022 after marriage collapse?

Helen Skelton has reportedly signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 following her marriage split.

Reports claim that the TV presenter is doing the BBC One dancing show this autumn.

A source claims Helen doing Strictly is the “perfect way to bounce back” following a difficult few months.

Is Helen doing Strictly this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Helen Skelton doing Strictly Come Dancing?

According to an insider, Helen is a “great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers”.

The source told The Sun: “Most people are absolutely desperate to avoid the Strictly curse but Helen would love it to give her some confidence back.

“She’s a great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers, especially after what has happened to her lately.

Helen split from her husband earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

“Everyone on the inside thinks she could end up going a very long way.”

A rep for Strictly declined to comment when approached by ED!.

The claims come just a few months after Helen confirmed she had split from her husband Richie Myler.

In April, Helen announced on Instagram: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen and Richie are parents to sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December 2021.

Last month, Helen opened up about being a mum to three kids during an interview with HELLO! magazine.

She said: “That whole thing about ‘it takes a village’, I believe that.

“You need to be with people who are in the same boat, otherwise, the mum guilt can be suffocating.

“Sometimes I am a full-time mum with the guilt of thinking I should be out working, and other times I am a working mum with the guilt that I’m not at home with them.”

If Helen does do Strictly this year, it means she’ll join the likes of Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss.

Read more: Helen Skelton admits being a single mum to three kids is hard’ following split from husband

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.