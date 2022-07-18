The Tesco Method has been doing the rounds on TikTok recently, showing people using a simple trick to get free sweets at the supermarket.

But what is the Tesco Method exactly? And how do you take advantage of it?

Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it!

Tesco Method on TikTok explained

A new trend has recently emerged on TikTok, known as the Tesco Method.

This isn’t a new filter or a new sound-bite though – this is a little trick that will save you a lot of money and get you a lot of sweet treats.

Read more: Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage troubles revealed amid claims Paddy ‘cheated with TV star’?

Thanks to a new short video on the hit app, you could get as many sweets as you want from Tesco – and pay nothing at all.

The short video contains a screenshot of a Tesco manufacturer coupon.

Using this coupon will apparently give you sweets such as Malteasers, Starburst, Skittles and more for free!

A TikTok user with the sweets he got using the Tesco Method (Credit: TikTok)

How to take advantage of the TikTok Tesco Method trend

The Tesco Method is super easy to take advantage of – here’s how you do so.

The first thing you’re going to have to do is open up TikTok and search for ‘Tesco Method’.

One of the top videos will be a screenshot of the coupon needed. Take a screenshot of this coupon.

Once you’ve done this, you just have to pop into your local Tesco and pick up £5 worth of sweets. A list of the eligible sweets can be found on the coupon.

The next step is to scan all your sweets at the till, then use the coupon when paying. You should then have the sweets for free.

There isn’t a guarantee that this is going to work – and apparently some stores are starting to clamp down on the use of the coupon – but it’s worth a shot for some free sweets!

Reaction to the Tesco trick

Plenty of TikTok users have had a go at using the Tesco Method themselves – with some mixed results.

“Tesco Method is literally an IRL money glitch,” one user said. Their video showed them getting whole shelves worth of sweets for free using the method.

“Seeing these videos of Tesco getting rinsed is the funniest thing,” another said.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

“It’s gonna get patched soon guys so make the most of it,” a third user advised.

“I tried it and the worker called the manager on me,” another user wrote.

“I would’ve been frightened to do that,” a fifth commented on a video of someone using the method.

If you’re going to take advantage of it – do it asap! It could be gone soon!