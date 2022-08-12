The Strictly Come Dancing line-up was boosted this morning (August 12) with the addition of a legendary EastEnders star.

Martin Fowler actor James Bye will be taking to the dance floor, no doubt hoping to emulate Rose Ayling-Ellis’ success on the show last year.

Of course, Rose won the 2021 series with Giovanni Pernice, so James has some work to do!

EastEnders legend James Bye has joined the Strictly Come Dancing line up (Credit: BBC)

James Bye joins Strictly Come Dancing line up

When the news broke on Good Morning Britain, James said he can dance – but his moves very much come under the dad dancing category.

“I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing.

There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent.

“But it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Who is James Bye?

For those of you who aren’t fans of the BBC soap, James plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders.

He took over the role in 2014 and has been nominated for several British Soap awards, winning one for Best Storyline in 2016.

He has previously had roles in the BBC One mini-series The Great Train Robbery and films including Hummingbird, The Hooligan Factory and Cemetery Junction.

On stage he has starred in several well-reviewed theatre productions.

Fans react to James Bye news

Strictly Come Dancing fans appeared thrilled that James had waltzed onto the 2022 line up.

“Fab news!” said one.

“Can’t wait!” said another.

“Yes James!” declared a third.

However, naturally there were the inevitable moans.

“Could we have a series without a poxy EastEnders actor in it?” groaned one.

“You should do a celebrity version of #Strictly in the future I think?” moaned another.

However, fans had the BBC’s back on that one.

“Could we have a series without irrelevant members of the Great British public who are whining about the people being chosen to entertain millions of people on Saturday the coming months?” sniped one fan back at the hater.

“The guy’s in one of the biggest soaps in fhe UK. What’s that saying again? Oh yeah if you can’t say anything nice just say nothing at all,” declared another.

So what do you think?