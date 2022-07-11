Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is set to feature four new pro dancers in its upcoming series this year.

This means that there will be 20 professional dancers taking part in the show’s 20th season later this year.

Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history! 💃🏻🕺🏻 👉 https://t.co/E7Es49BojE pic.twitter.com/TT7O7D24IJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 11, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 news

Today (Monday, July 11) saw some pretty big Strictly Come Dancing news announced.

Taking to Twitter, the official Strictly account revealed that four new pro dancers will be joining the show this year.

Read more: Strictly star Nicola Adams and girlfriend announce birth of first child

The four new dancers include Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas.

“Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle, and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!” they tweeted.

The tweet included a short video showing pictures of all four new dancers.

Four new pros will be joining the dancers (Credit: BBC)

New dancers join Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The new dancers could hardly contain their excitement about joining the hit BBC show.

“I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself,” Vito said.

“Strictly sto arrivando!” he added, which translates to “Strictly, I am coming”.

“I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life,” Carlos said.

Michelle claims that being on Strictly has been her dream since she was a little girl.

“I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!” she said.

Lauren, who has grown up watching Strictly, said: “I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

The new dancers are replacing the outgoing dancers like Aljaz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Strictly fans took to the replies of the announcement tweet to gush over the new additions to the show.

“AHHHHHHH,” It Takes Two host Rylan Clark wrote, adding five love hearts to the end of his tweet.

Johannes Radebe simply tweeted four yellow and red love hearts.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

“Pro dancer Yes, Lauren [Oakley] !!!! Absolutely spectacular dancer & incredible in @TheAntonDuBeke & @pernicegiovann1 #HimAndMe tour!!! What lovely, lovely news! Many congratulations!” one fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait to watch the new series,” another said.

“This is brilliant news!” a third said.

“Welcome to the strictly famalam,” another wrote.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story