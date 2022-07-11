Strictly Come Dancing 2022 hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman
Strictly makes huge announcement for 2022 series

It's the biggest pro line-up in Strictly history

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is set to feature four new pro dancers in its upcoming series this year.

This means that there will be 20 professional dancers taking part in the show’s 20th season later this year.

Today (Monday, July 11) saw some pretty big Strictly Come Dancing news announced.

Taking to Twitter, the official Strictly account revealed that four new pro dancers will be joining the show this year.

The four new dancers include Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas.

“Welcome Carlos, Lauren, Michelle, and Vito who join the show and become part of the biggest pro line-up in #Strictly history!” they tweeted. 

The tweet included a short video showing pictures of all four new dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing dancers
Four new pros will be joining the dancers (Credit: BBC)

New dancers join Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The new dancers could hardly contain their excitement about joining the hit BBC show.

“I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself,” Vito said.

“Strictly sto arrivando!” he added, which translates to “Strictly, I am coming”.

“I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life,” Carlos said.

Michelle claims that being on Strictly has been her dream since she was a little girl.

“I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!” she said.

Lauren, who has grown up watching Strictly, said: “I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Aljaz Skorjanec pulling a face and putting thumb up
The new dancers are replacing the outgoing dancers like Aljaz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Strictly fans took to the replies of the announcement tweet to gush over the new additions to the show.

“AHHHHHHH,” It Takes Two host Rylan Clark wrote, adding five love hearts to the end of his tweet.

Johannes Radebe simply tweeted four yellow and red love hearts.

“Pro dancer Yes, Lauren [Oakley] !!!! Absolutely spectacular dancer & incredible in @TheAntonDuBeke & @pernicegiovann1 #HimAndMe tour!!! What lovely, lovely news! Many congratulations!” one fan tweeted. 

Can’t wait to watch the new series,” another said.

“This is brilliant news!” a third said. 

“Welcome to the strictly famalam,” another wrote.

