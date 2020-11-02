Adam Thomas takes part in his biggest TV challenge yet as he joins the cast of ITV’s Don’t Rock the Boat.

The former soap star, 32, is now one of 12 celebrities competing in “one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea”.

But who is Adam Thomas and what’s the show all about? Here’s everything you need to know…

Adam Thomas came third on I’m a Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans predict Mackenzie is Moira’s son

Who is Adam Thomas?

Adam Thomas is a 32-year-old actor from Salford, Manchester.

He was born on August 11 1988 and is the twin brother of Scott Thomas, who appeared in Love Island in 2016.

Adam and Scott are the younger brothers of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

Adam is of British, Indian and Caribbean heritage.

The brothers explored their roots in Mancs in Mumbai on ITV.

What is Adam Thomas famous for?

Adam Thomas began acting in 2004 with a small part in Casualty.

He went on to play Donte Charles in Waterloo Road from 2006 to 2009.

Adam is most famous for playing Adam Barton in long-running ITV soap Emmerdale from 2009 to 2018 years.

Following a break to participate in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, Adam opted to leave the ITV soap.

Adam’s departure was announced on 22 June 2017, with his exit airing on 2 January 2018.

Adam Barton left Emmerdale after confessing to Emma’s murder – even though he didn’t do it.

He confessed to save his mum Moira from prison.

On the day of his sentencing, Aaron and Cain turned up and broke Adam out of the prison van.

They gave him money and took him to the docks where he boarded a cargo ship that would take him to Amsterdam and then France.

Adam co-hosted I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp after his own stint on the show, but the show has now been axed.

Adam Thomas as Adam Barton in Emmerdale, opposite his character’s love interest Victoria Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Moira Barton’s mum ISN’T dead, hints actress Natalie J Robb

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas left Emmerdale after eight years to pursue other projects.

He called the decision to leave “tough”, but said he wanted to try new roles.

Adam said he’d enjoyed working at Emmerdale and thanked the team for providing him with the role of Adam and for creating “some great storylines” for the character.

The show’s series producer, Iain Macleod, revealed that Adam had alerted show bosses far in advance so they were able to create a “huge” departure storyline for him.

He commented: “Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go! It will be sad to wave goodbye to such a brilliant character and cast member.”

Will Adam Thomas return to Emmerdale?

Soap viewers have begged Adam to return to his role in Emmerdale, and he likes to keep them guessing.

Earlier this year, the actor teased fans about a possible return.

He joked that he would be back in the Dales.

However, the character is not set to return as yet, although writers left the role open.

Adam and his family take part in Mancs In Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

What will Adam Thomas do next?

Adam has not been on our TV screens since a small role as Jase in Pitching In in 2019.

He confirmed he was working as a property executive for a friend’s estate agent when he wasn’t acting.

He told fans: “Yes I am working in the property industry in between jobs because as a job in actor you can be out of work…

“That’s just the nature of the business… I haven’t nor will I ever turn my back on acting. But I have a family to support and will carry on doing so… Whether it be acting or otherwise.”

Is Adam Thomas married?

Adam is married to wife Caroline Daly.

They wed in 2017 and have two children – a son called Teddy and a daughter called Elsie-Rose.

Has Adam quit alcohol?

Adam admitted that he and his twin have a drinking problem in August 2020.

He vowed to get sober like his brother who had just celebrated six months of sobriety.

Adam revealed he’d quit alcohol after turning sober changed his twin Scott’s life for the better.

He explained: “Not that I’m an alcoholic but I do love a tipple now and then… But not for enjoyment anymore which is the scary bit, but more for escape from the stress and worries of life itself.”

Don’t Rock the Boat on ITV will see the red team compete against the blue (Credit: ITV)

What is Don’t Rock the Boat about?

Don’t Rock the Boat pushes two celebrity teams to their physical and mental limits as they row the entire length of Britain – from Cornwall to Scotland.

The teams will travel more than 500 gruelling miles in an attempt to win the coastal race.

The celebrities will also face a series of tough on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition.

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu present the series.

Lucy Fallon is on the blue team with The Chase‘s Shaun Wallace, former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, YouTuber Joe Weller, athlete Denise Lewis OBE and Love Island’s Jack Fincham.

On the red team with Adam Thomas there’s former model Jodie Kidd, singer Fleur East, Olympian cyclist Victoria Pendleton CBE, politician Tom Watson and former Corrie star Craig Charles – aka Corrie’s Lloyd Mullaney.

Don’t Rock the Boat begins on Monday November 02 2020 at 9pm on ITV and will air every night until Friday’s big finale.

Will you be tuning in to Don’t Rock the Boat? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.