Piers Morgan fans mistake his ‘hot’ brother for Freddie Flintoff as he pays birthday tribute

Piers Morgan paid tribute to his brother Rupert to mark his birthday this week.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a photo of the pair at The Oval cricket ground in 2005.

Piers described his brother as his “partner-in-crime at many a sporting events”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Oct 19, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

What did Piers Morgan say about his brother?

The star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little bro @rpmorgan14, my partner-in-crime at many a sporting event.

“This was us at The Oval in ‘05 celebrating England winning the Ashes & enthralling the nation.”

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are replaced as viewers baffled

He added: “Freddie Flintoff invited us to go drinking with the team at their hotel that night but I was committed to a book signing in Birmingham & felt compelled to honour it.

“So Rupert went instead and ended up on the lash with the whole team until 7am. Biggest regret of my life!”

Piers Morgan fans said his brother looked like Freddie Flintoff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over “handsome” Rupert, with some people saying he looked like Freddie Flintoff.

One person said: “I actually thought that was Freddie Flintoff at first.”

I actually thought that was Freddie Flintoff at first.

Another wrote: “I’m confused… are you telling me the person in this photo with Freddie ISN’T Piers??!!!”

A third commented: “I actually thought it was Freddie!!!”

Others branded Rupert “handsome” and “hot”.

The GMB host shares a close bond with his brothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan reunites with brothers

Last month, Piers reunited with his brothers after lockdown.

The brothers enjoyed a pint at The Royal Oak pub in Newick.

In the picture, Piers, Jeremy and Rupert were seen holding their pints as they stood outside the pub.

The star wrote: “Brothers… reunited for first time this year.”

Piers and Susanna are enjoying their half-term break this week (Credit: ITV)

Piers is currently enjoying his half-term break from Good Morning Britain.

But it seems fans are already missing him and co-star Susanna Reid.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

One person said: “Never thought I’d ever hear myself say this but where’s @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 this morning?

“I woke up early especially to see them. Think I need my temperature checked.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.