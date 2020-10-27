Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first child.

The former Love Island stars, are now parents to a healthy daughter.

Camilla, 31, and Jamie, 30, shared the wonderful news on social media.

In view of Camilla’s some 1.5 million followers, she shared an adorable photo of her newborn nestled against her.

This was followed by the little one all cosy in bed and then a beautiful family selfie.

Camilla and Jamie are now proud parents! (Credit: SplashNews)

Camilla and Jamie are parents to a little girl!

The former reality star captioned the post with: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

Dozens of their celebrity mates rushed to write their congratulations.

Amongst them include Helen Flanagan, Montana Brown, Amber Davies and Chris Hughes all sharing their best well wishes.

The couple met on Love Island in 2017 and have been a couple ever since.

And the birth announcement comes just a day after Camilla lamented about her baby being ‘late’.

Camilla and Jamie have welcomed a baby girl (Credit: SplashNews)

The couple met on Love Island three years ago

She shared that she worried her baby was ‘overcooking’ as she was past her due date.

Again taking to Instagram, the former Love Islander posted: “I do have a habit of overcooking things and it looks like this little bun is no different!

“Happy to have an extra few days to relax now though, after spending some quiet time offline getting organised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

“Now it’s just about relaxing, keeping up with the laundry and restocking the snack cupboard each time @jamiejewitt_ eats all the hospital bag snacks (and then secretly restocking it again when I eat them all ) #40weeks.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May.

They made a quirky and fun video in which Camilla gave Jamie a printed scan of their baby.



He then turned it into a paper aeroplane and sent it flying as if their friends and family were then to receive it.

At the time she shared on social media: “So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video…#17weeks #October2020”.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.