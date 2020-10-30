Don’t Rock The Boat: meet the all-star cast of ITV’s new show

Don’t Rock The Boat have announced their star-studded cast.

ITV’s new adventure series is set to sail onto our screens very soon, beginning on Monday, November 2.

What is it about?

The brand new show features 12 famous faces taking part in a towing challenge, from Cornwall to Scotland.

Stars will have to complete a series of epic tasks that will push their physical and mental strength.

They will be split into teams of six and will sail across 500 miles of water, hitting checkpoints in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The series is hosted by cricket legend and Top Gear’s Freddie Flintoff, alongside AJ Odudu, who is no stranger to gruelling challenges as she battled through Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019.

So, who’s up for the mammoth of all challenges? Get ready to meet the stars of Don’t Rock The Boat…

Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu host (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the line-up?

From soap legends to sports personalities, there’s a huge mix of stars entering the competition.

Kimberley Wyatt

Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, 38, is used to working up a sweat in rehearsals and on stage. How will she do taking on the tough Don’t Rock The Boat schedule?

Fleur East

Popstar Fleur East will be taking on the Don’t Rock The Boat challenge.

After winning the X Factor in 2014 and reaching number one with hit-single ‘Sax’, Fleur took on the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2018.

Fleur launched W8 Gym in 2018 and has been inspiring fans and customers to get fit ever since. She now presents the Hits Radio breakfast show.

Singer songwriter Fleur (Credit: Splash New)

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon will be challenging herself.

The soap star, 24, played Bethany Platt in the long-running ITV soap for five years until her exit earlier this year.

Shaun Wallace

You’ll recognise him from The Chase, but will Shaun Wallace’s brains will come in handy. Also known as The Dark Destroyer, Shaun, 60, is swapping quizzing with Bradley Walsh for the Don’t Rock The Boat waters.

Tom Watson

Former politician Tom Watson, 53, served as the Labour Deputy Leader under Jeremy Corbyn from 2015 to 2019.

Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham, 26, knows what it feels like to be a winner.

The new dad won the 2018 series of Love Island, but this year he’s swapping the sunny skies of Spain for the wind and rain of the UK.

It’s not quite Love Island (Credit: Splash News)

Jodie Kidd

Fashion model Jodie Kidd, 42, is no stranger to a competition.

Having previously taken part in the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and The Cube, how will she do as a contestant on Don’t Rock The Boat?

Denise Lewis

Denise Lewis, 48, won a gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Will she be aiming for gold in Don’t Rock The Boat?

Read more: Don’t Rock The Boat: Lucy Fallon lands first big TV show after Coronation Street

Adam Thomas

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas knows a thing or two about challenges after heading into the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2016 and coming third place.

Taking to Instagram during filming Don’t Rock The Boat in August, Adam posed in a lifejacket at the side of the water.

It’s all about testing yourself and stepping out of your comfort zone! If you don’t what’s the point?

Captioning the photo, Adam wrote: “Blessed to be on this journey with a lovely bunch of people from all different walks of life…500 miles rowing the length of BRITAIN .. not many people who can say that!”

Joe Weller

Joe Weller, 24, will be stepping out of the ring and onto the Don’t Rock The Boat deck.

The young boxer has a lot of strength, but will it be enough to help him conquer the tough challenges.

Craig Charles

Actor Craig Charles, 56, is a regular on our TV screens.

He rose to fame playing Dave Lister in Red Dwarf and enjoyed a ten-year stint on the Coronation Street cobbles as Lloyd Mullaney from 2005 until 2015.

However, he has now turned to music and hosts the Craig Charles Funk and Soul show for BBC Radio 2.

Victoria Pendleton

She’s already an Olympic champion and has climbed Mount Everest, so Don’t Rock The Boat should be a breeze for athlete Victoria Pendleton, 40.

-Don’t Rock The Boat begins on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9pm on ITV.

The show will span across five nights, with the finale airing on Friday, November 6, 2020.

