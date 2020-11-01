Emmerdale viewers watched as Moira Dingle was left devastated this week when her brother Mackenzie told her their mother had died.

However, things may not be as they seem.

Angry Mackenzie lashed out at Moira for leaving him alone in their family and to cope with his mother’s death alone.

Mackenzie has turned Moira’s life upside down since arriving (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Moira on Emmerdale this week?

However, actress Natalie J Robb has hinted that it may not be the case.

With Moira’s birth family comprising her parents and brother, she has opened up about the possibility of more of Moira’s family turning up.

And with her dad dead, Moira’s mother could be the only relation that applies to.

Mackenzie is so angry with Moira he even kidnapped her ex-husband Cain Dingle to hurt her. So it’s possible that he lied about their mother’s death.

It’d just develop everything more and Moira can become a little bit more colourful, having her family and siblings around her, it’s quite a nice feeling.

Speaking on a press Zoom call, Natalie was asked if she wanted the rest of Moira’s family to turn up.

She answered: “Yeah, why not? As long as they’re not all going to hate me!

“It’d just develop everything more and Moira can become a little bit more colourful, having her family and siblings around her, it’s quite a nice feeling.”

Does Moira Barton have an entire secret family out there? (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle’s secret family?

Natalie also told how introducing Moira’s blood family had been on the cards for a while.

“It’s been talked about for quite a while really and it was just knowing when the right time was going to be,” she said.

“It’s always been John, my first husband’s, family and the family we’ve created – and Nana Barton.

“But never my father, my brother, or whatever.”

She added: “It’s good because it may explain a lot over why Moira is the way she is and perhaps why she’s so protective of her children.

Matty and Cain are Moira’s only family in the village (Credit: ITV)

“It’ll be interesting to see, it’s going to be exciting.

“It’s nice to have that link of the family.”

Fans also think Mackenzie is actually Moira’s secret son and not her brother at all.

One said: “Moira was abused at young age, probably by her dad, and Mac’s her son #emmerdale.”

“Moira abused, so Mac her son? #Emmerdale,” said a second.

A third said: “This is going to be Moira’s son not her brother ain’t it #Emmerdale.”

