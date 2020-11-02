I’m A Celebrity: Ant and Dec tease fans as they take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have left fans reeling with excitement after taking part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial.

The Geordie duo, who are set to present the upcoming series in North Wales, finally faced a disgusting trial of their own – despite hosting the ITV series for 19 years together.

The trial will take place on the show’s special on Sunday (November 8).

Ant and Dec took part in their first ever I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What happened during Ant and Dec’s Bushtucker Trial?

While in Australia last year, the pair faced three gruesome challenges.

The hilarious segment was hosted by former jungle winner Joel Dommett.

In the first challenge, Ant was covered in slime as he had to collect stars for camp.

For their second task, the two took on Face Your Fears.

Ant was covered in slime during the Bucktucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant was tasked with snakes, while Dec was faced with cockroaches and giant spiders.

The final task saw the pair take on an eating challenge, which included witchetty grubs, a fish eye and a pig’s penis.

Shortly after announcing the trial, Ant and Dec took to social media to tease the one-off special.

They shared: “Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial.

“Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!

“Watch us make complete wallabies of ourselves, and take a look back at 19 series of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm next Sunday, 8th Nov on @itv @wearestv1.”

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

I’m A Celebrity fans couldn’t wait to see the duo take on the challenge.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “This will be TV gold!”

I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday, November 15 (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Super excited for this!!”

While former jungle star Ashley Roberts added: “Yea boys!!!”

What should viewers expect from the new Bushtucker Trails?

According to reports, producers want to theme the new Bushtucker Trials more around locally-produced delicacies.

A telly source told The Sun: “Producers are keen to celebrate British delicacies in the Bushtucker Trials – both good and bad.”

They added: “From rough and ready tripe and trotters to traditions like black pudding and rich, Welsh lamb, which non-veggie contestants will find mouthwatering after starving on rations for weeks.”

Meanwhile, the ITV series is set to take place in Gwrych Castle for the first time ever.

Celebrities rumoured to be taking part in this year’s series include EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, presenter Vernon Kay, singer Russell Watson, dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, actress Ruth Henshall and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard.

