Casualty viewers divided as BBC finally airs ‘missing’ Code Orange episode

It showed staff in PPE and under lockdown

By Paul Hirons
Casualty viewers felt divided after the show’s ‘missing’ episode, Code Orange, finally aired last night (Saturday September 26).

The hit medical drama’s production halted because of coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, but one episode remained unseen.

Casualty
The BBC deemed the lost episode of Casualty too near the knuckle (Credit: Alistair Heap/BBC)

What was the lost Casualty episode about?

The BBC originally intended to air Code Orange back in May, but deemed it too near the knuckle.

In the ep, staff were shown wearing PPE as a chemical attack threatened to overrun the hospital.

The story started when someone left a nerve agent from an empty bottle on a woman’s garden wall.

She took it in to give it a rinse before popping it in the recycling.

Casualty
The ED went into lockdown (Credit: Alistair Heap/BBC)

Her neighbour who came in to help – Marty’s dad, Graham –  also exposed himself to contamination.

It wasn’t long before it all kicked off and the whole ED went into lockdown.

With a storyline this intense and shocking, it didn’t take long for viewers to share their opinions on social media.

What did Casualty viewers say about Code Orange?

Not everyone liked it. One viewer tweeted: “#Casualty lost episode was one of the most disjointed, poorly produced and executed episodes ever.”

“That was just confusing, being all out of sequence,” another wrote.

I love this show but I’m afraid this missing episode was a right let down.

A third said: “I love this show but I’m afraid this missing episode was a right let down.”

How did others react to Casualty Code Orange?

It wasn’t all bad news. One fan gushed: “That episode of #Casualty was mind-blowing!

“[It] just proves why they deserve all the awards.”

Another wrote: “What an episode @BBCCasualty!! Goosebumps all the way through.”

What else did Casualty fans say?

Finally, one viewer was unhappy at the original decision to shelve the episode.

They tweeted: “[You] have to be real sensitive to get distressed about that.

“[It’s] not bad enough to remove off-air.”

“[They] could have easily cut out a few words and aired it originally.

“The episode is similar to the Novichok poisonings [more] than the virus.”

