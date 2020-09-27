Casualty viewers felt divided after the show’s ‘missing’ episode, Code Orange, finally aired last night (Saturday September 26).

The hit medical drama’s production halted because of coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, but one episode remained unseen.

The BBC deemed the lost episode of Casualty too near the knuckle (Credit: Alistair Heap/BBC)

What was the lost Casualty episode about?

The BBC originally intended to air Code Orange back in May, but deemed it too near the knuckle.

In the ep, staff were shown wearing PPE as a chemical attack threatened to overrun the hospital.

The story started when someone left a nerve agent from an empty bottle on a woman’s garden wall.

She took it in to give it a rinse before popping it in the recycling.

The ED went into lockdown (Credit: Alistair Heap/BBC)

Her neighbour who came in to help – Marty’s dad, Graham – also exposed himself to contamination.

It wasn’t long before it all kicked off and the whole ED went into lockdown.

With a storyline this intense and shocking, it didn’t take long for viewers to share their opinions on social media.

#Casualty lost episode was one of the most disjointed, poorly produced and executed episodes ever — ✗ (@BadNobody) September 26, 2020

That was just confusing, being all out of sequence. #Casualty — 🌱⚡Spartan Goddess 😺 ♏ (@spartan_goddess) September 26, 2020

I love this show but I’m afraid this missing episode was a right let down. The reveal about who’s the Daddy was a bit of a damp squib. On the bright side , Dylan and Connie are fabulous! #Casualty — Jane (@JaneAnnDiamond1) September 27, 2020

What did Casualty viewers say about Code Orange?

Not everyone liked it. One viewer tweeted: “#Casualty lost episode was one of the most disjointed, poorly produced and executed episodes ever.”

“That was just confusing, being all out of sequence,” another wrote.

I love this show but I’m afraid this missing episode was a right let down.

A third said: “I love this show but I’m afraid this missing episode was a right let down.”

That episode of #Casualty was mind blowing! That episode tonight just proves why they deserve all the awards 🤍 — Chloe-Louise (@mealing_x) September 26, 2020

What an episode @BBCCasualty!! Goosebumps all the way though🤯@meamandamealing you were incredible as always!!🙌🏻 #Casualty — Taylor✨ (@tdunn1298) September 26, 2020

How did others react to Casualty Code Orange?

It wasn’t all bad news. One fan gushed: “That episode of #Casualty was mind-blowing!

“[It] just proves why they deserve all the awards.”

Another wrote: “What an episode @BBCCasualty!! Goosebumps all the way through.”

Have to be real sensitive to get distressed about that , not tbad enough to remove off air, could have easily cut out a few words & aired it originally. The episode is similar to the novichok poisonings even down to the door handle than the virus.

#Casualty — 🤟🏻 Natalie Lewis 🖖🏻 (@xNATILLYx) September 27, 2020

What else did Casualty fans say?

Finally, one viewer was unhappy at the original decision to shelve the episode.

They tweeted: “[You] have to be real sensitive to get distressed about that.

“[It’s] not bad enough to remove off-air.”

“[They] could have easily cut out a few words and aired it originally.

“The episode is similar to the Novichok poisonings [more] than the virus.”

