Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas teases fans about return

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who played Adam Barton, has teased fans about returning to the soap.

Yesterday (Tuesday, July 7) Adam's former co-star Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle on the ITV show, revealed to fans he had an announcement coming later in the day.

The tweet read: "Big announcement on here tonight! Keep your eyes peeled. 2000. I'm nervous."

Adam later quote retweeted saying: "I'm coming back to Emmerdale! Wahoooo!"

I’m coming back to emmerdale !!! Wahoooo!!! https://t.co/k6vbZclmV6 — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) July 7, 2020

Danny responded to the tweet joking: "Don't steal my limelight again."

Although the tweet comes across as a joke, fans responded begging for him to come back to the soap.

One wrote: "You should!"

Adam played Adam Barton from 2009 until 2018 (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

A second commented: "Hope you are turning. @DannyBMiller needs his pal back."

A third added: "Don't even joke about that. Adam needs to make a return."

Adam Thomas's exit from Emmerdale

In December 2017, Adam confessed to the murder of his aunt Emma Barton in order to protect his mum Moira, who actually killed her.

On the day of his sentencing the following January, Aaron and his stepdad Cain ambushed the prison van and broke him out.

They took Adam to the docks where he fled abroad, leaving behind his family and wife Victoria.

Since his departure, Victoria made attempts to track down her husband. But when the Private Investigator turned out to be dodgy, she ended up giving up the search.

What has Adam Thomas done since leaving Emmerdale?

After his departure from the show he became a presenter in the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp.

Most recently, he participated in the TV show Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai, alongside his brothers Ryan and Scott and their dad Dougie.

The Thomas brothers all took part in Mancs in Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

In the show, the four men discovered their roots in India.

The show seemed to go down well with fans who have been wondering if there will be a second series.

