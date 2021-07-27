Strictly Come Dancing dancers 2021: Full line-up of the pros including four hot new performers

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is coming soon to TV screens, as is the BBC’s line up of gorgeous ballroom professionals dancers.

Over the years viewers have grown fond of some of the dancers, some even more so than the actual celebs.

Now stars in their own right, who is part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up?

Take a look below…

Aljaž has won the show before (Credit: Splashnews)

Aljaž Skorjanec

Born in Slovenia, Aljaž won 19 Slovenian championships in Ballroom and Latin.

He joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and won the Glitterball Trophy with Abbey Clancy during his first year.

Aljaž has also been paired with the likes of Alison Hammond, Helen George, Gemma Atkinson and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Popular dancer Amy will be a part of this year’s show (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden

Amy was once crowned British National Champion, making her one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin dancers in the UK. After growing up watching the show from her home in South Wales, she bagged a place on the 2017 series.

In 2019, Amy made it all the way to the final with CBB star Karim Zeroual. Last year, she was partnered with TV star JJ Chalmers.

Max George danced with Dianne last year (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell

Dianne was previously a professional dancer on the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing. However, she went on to join the UK series in 2017.

She reached the final with social media star Joe Sugg in her second series on the show, and the pair ended up becoming a couple.

Last year, she was partnered with boyband star Max George.

Rumours suggest Love Island beauty Maura Higgins and Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice are dating (Credit CoverImages.com)

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice became a big name on the dancing scene when he won the Italian Championships in 2012.

The hunky star has made the Strictly Come Dancing final three times, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer.

He almost achieved it again last year when he partnered with Ranvir Singh and danced all the way to the semi-final.

Gorka is a fan favourite (Credit: Splashnews)

Gorka Marquez

Handsome dancer Gorka Marquez began dancing at the ripe old age of 12.

He represented Spain in the World Latin Championships in 2010 and danced in the WDSF World Cup.

Gorka found fame in the UK when he danced his way onto Strictly in 2016. He’s made the finals twice too, once with Alexandra Burke in 2017 and last year with Maisie Smith.

Graziano is returning this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Graziano Di Prima

Sicilian-born Graziano joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. He partnered with radio star Vick Hope in his first series.

Before finding fame on the BBC, Graziano represented Belgium at the World Championships.

He has also previously toured the world with the dance company Burn The Floor.

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe last year (CreditL BBC)

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion.

He joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2018. However, he has also competed on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa twice, where he reached the final both times.

Johannes was previously paired with Catherine Tyldesley in 2019, and Caroline Quentin in 2020.

Jamie and Karen made it to the final (Credit: BBC)

Karen Hauer

In 2009, Karen appeared in the US series So You Think You Can Dance.

She then made her first appearance on Strictly and is now the longest-serving female dancer. Over the years she has been paired with the likes of Jeremy Vine, Mark Wright and Chris Ramsey.

Karen made her way to the final in 2020 with MIC star Jamie Laing.

Both Seann and Katya apologised for their indiscretion (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones

World Professional Latin Showdance Champion Katya Jones has been a polarising figure on Strictly.

She’s danced with the likes of Ed Balls and Nicola Adams and won the show in 2017 with Joe McFadden.

In 2018, she sparked controversy when she was caught kissing her partner, Seann Walsh, who had a girlfriend.

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Luba Mushtuk

Russian-born Luba Mushtuk is a four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship.

Before becoming a dancer on the show in 2018, she was working behind the scenes as a choreographer.

She danced with James Cracknell in 2019 and Jason Bell in 2020.

The Strictly professional is dating David James (Credit: SplashNews)

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Bychkova is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom.

After joining Strictly in 2017, she made it to the quarter-final the same year with Davood Ghadami.

She has since also been partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan and David James.

The young star joined Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Nancy Xu

Nancy Xu is a world-class Latin dancer who was also a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China.

The young star joined Strictly in 2019.

She made her solo debut the same year when partnered with EastEnders actor Rudolph Walker in the Children in Need special.

Neil is married to fellow dancer Katya Jones (Credit: SplashNews)

Neil Jones

Popular dancer Neil Jones is a four-time undefeated British National Professional Champion. In 2015, he was also crowned World Professional Latin Showdance Champion.

He’s been a Strictly professional since 2016, and in 2019 was paired with footballer Alex Scott.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse performing on Strictly 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is an eight-time South African Latin American Champion. She joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Oti is the current reigning pro champion having lifted the mirrorball trophy with Bill Bailey last year.

Impressively, she’s the only dancer in the programme’s history to win two years in a row after winning in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher.

This isn’t Jowita’s first time dancing for the BBC. (Credit: BBC)

Jowita Przystal

BBC viewers will recognise Jowita as the winner of The Greatest Dancer.

She was also the Polish Open Latin Champion in 2014.

Opening up about her Strictly role, she said: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now.

“I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

The dancer is one of the BBC’s new additions (Credit: BBC / Twitter)

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita was formerly part of the German series Let’s Dance, and he’s a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy.

“I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings,” he said. “No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

