Graziano di Prima joined the line up of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers in 2018.

And he’s back to strut his funky stuff on the dance floor once more this year.

But will he be paired with one of the show’s 15 confirmed celebrities or just taking part in the group dances with the rest of this year’s professionals?

Here’s all you need to know about hunky Graziano ahead of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Graziano di Prima joined Strictly Come Dancing as one of the pro dancers in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Where is Graziano from?

Graziano, who is 27, is an Italian Latin dance champion who was born in Sicily.

He’s also represented Belgium at the World Championships and has competed at the under 21s Latin World Championships.

Plus he’s toured the world for three years with dance company Burn The Floor, performing to thousands of fans across the globe.

Are Strictly dancers Graziano and Nadiya a couple?

While they may share a chemistry in the ballroom, that’s as far as it goes.

Nadiya Bychkova is engaged to footballer Matija Skarabot.

And Graziano is also happily loved up with his fiancée.

Graziano and Giada are hoping to marry next year (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Graziano engaged to?

Sorry ladies, but he is currently engaged to dancer Giada Lini.

The couple have had to delay their wedding twice, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March, he revealed they won’t now tie the knot till 2022.

He said: “The wedding was supposed to be last year, the third of July. Then we postponed for this year. Obviously, we still have the pandemic and here in Italy, we are struggling.

“They are closing everything. The whole nation is a red zone. We decided to postpone because we want our wedding to be the best day that we have been dreaming about.

“If there is not the right opportunity to do as best as we can, why lose this day? We don’t want to rush,” he said.

Graziano danced with Vick Hope in his first season (Credit: YouTube)

Is Graziano di Prima in Strictly this year?

Yes, Graziano is one of the 18 confirmed professional dancers taking part in this year’s show.

Has Graziano ever had a Strictly partner?

He has!

In his first year Graziano was paired with DJ Vick Hope and they lasted till week five.

However, in 2019 and 2020, Graziano didn’t get paired with a celebrity.

However, he has dropped a huge hint that perhaps his luck may be about to change.

Will he be dancing with Tilly Ramsay this year? (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Graziano shared a fan page edit of him with Tilly Ramsay to his Instagram Story.

He promptly deleted it, perhaps fearing he’d given the game away.

However, eagle-eyed fans also spotted that he had followed Tilly on Instagram.

So could Graziano be about to return to the main pro line up, and with Tilly?

We can’t wait to find out!

