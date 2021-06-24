Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its judges this year as Anton Du Beke has joined the panel.

Anton will be replacing Bruno Tonoli for the entire 2021 series.

He will join returning judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Anton Du Beke joins the Strictly Come Dancing panel (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing judges this year?

On the Strictly Twitter page, a message read: “It’s the judges!

“Please welcome back to Strictly, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse AND Anton Du Beke, who’ll be stepping into Bruno Tonioli’s shoes for 2021!”

Meanwhile, Anton – who joined the show during its first series – admitted feeling “thrilled” about joining the panel.

Shirley will return to the panel (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Steve Scofield)

What did Anton Du Beke say about replacing Bruno?

In a statement, the dancer said: “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

“It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best…

“…and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

Meanwhile, Bruno expressed his delight.

Motsi is back! (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Steve Scofield)

Bruno said: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available… haha!

“Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding!

“Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

“I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Craig joins the panel for the 2021 series (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Steve Scofield)

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2021 begin and who’s taking part?

The new series will likely air sometime this autumn as it usually airs towards the end of September.

Meanwhile, the likes of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, celebrity drag artist Baga Chipz and BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin are rumoured to take part.

