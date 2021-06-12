Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn rumoured

Strictly Come Dancing bosses may have been looking across the pond for the 2021 line-up.

The BBC competition is set to return to screens later this year, and rumours about the cast are in full swing.

The latest name to be thrown into the hat is breakout Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn.

The gorgeous reality star has become a big hit with Netflix viewers ever since the show debuted in 2019.

Fans love her sassy comebacks and fierce attitude on the show, and now she could be set to bring that to the Strictly dance floor.

Christine is the breakout star from Selling Sunset (Credit: Netflix)

When is Strictly Come Dancing on? 2021 line-up latest

In a tweet on Friday (June 11), Christine revealed that she’s coming to the UK in September.

The new mum then teased a big surprise for fans.

“PASSPORT IN HAND! I’m so excited to announce I will be coming to the UK in September for a big surprise!” she told her followers.

“I can’t wait to share more soon, but I look forward to finally meeting you guys!”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones admits she was trolled after going up a dress size

🇬🇧 PASSPORT IN HAND! I'm so excited to announce I will be coming to the UK in September for a big surprise! I can't wait to share more soon, but I look forward to finally meeting you guys! — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) June 11, 2021

Strictly tends to start in October, which would be perfect timing for the star if she’s arriving the month before.

“Yessss my guess is you are doing Strictly,” said one fan.

While some fans speculated that Christine could be doing Strictly, others had a few other ideas.

One responded: “Hun you’re not supposed to tell us you’re on the masked singer!”

ED has reached out for comment.

Christine’s quirky style and fierce attitude has won her over a big following (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Christine Quinn? Selling Sunset star becomes a yummy mummy

Christine Quinn appeared on This Morning on Friday (June 11) to catch up with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The Netflix star also became a mum for the first time in May.

She returned to work shortly after giving birth, however, she revealed some trolls weren’t happy about her decision.

Read More: Check out the latest Strictly Come Dancing news here

“The mom-shamers are real, that’s for sure. I’ve gotten both ends of the spectrum,” she told ET.

“I’ve gotten people who are like, ‘Oh I’m so happy you’re getting back to work, that’s great!’ And then I have people who are like, ‘You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who’s taking care of the baby?'”

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset is rumoured to be returning to Netflix for another season as early as next month (July).

In the meantime, earlier seasons of the show can be streamed on Netflix UK now.