This Morning segment on millionaire mansions doesn't go down well with viewers

This Morning aired a millionaire mansions segment today (Tuesday, July 28) and fans weren't impressed.
Christine Quinn from hit Netflix series Selling Sunset appeared via video link from Los Angeles to chat to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.
She had previously been on to guide us through some LA pads, but Eamonn revealed that this time she was "helping us go inside some amazing properties in the UK."
What millionaire mansions did This Morning show us?
Christine guided us through three properties on This Morning.
She started with Heathfield House in Highgate, north London. It costs a cool £40million, has 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and comes with two acres of land.
We also explored a more modest resident at Sandbanks in Poole costing a mere £11.99 million.
Christine admitted that the first two properties had "pretty comparable design features" to those she sold in Hollywood.
But the next mansion, an £8million castle in Seton, near Edinburgh was totally different to anything she'd sold before.
What did This Morning viewers say?
Many of those watching at home were not impressed with the segment at all.
They called out the show for featuring such expensive properties when most of their audience can barely afford to get on the propery ladder.
There were cries of 'know your target audience'.
Christine Quinn talks about her wedding on This Morning
Meanwhile, as well as showing us around the millionaire mansions, Christine spoke about her recent wedding.
The new series of Selling Sunset will feature the nuptials. Christine said: "It's grand, it's over the top, and I hope you guys are thrilled!"
Ruth was also interested to know how was it being filmed at such a special time in her life.
Christine replied: "It was really interesting being filmed. I wanted to make sure the event was true to the wedding itself and it wasn't really about the cameras.
"It was really nice and it didn't take away from the event. We were still able to have a really nice, really over the top wedding, but it didn't feel like other people were there, and we can share it with the world, so I'm really excited about that."
