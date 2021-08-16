Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer will be the show’s longest-serving female dancer when she returns alongside the cast of 2021 for the new series.

She joined the show in 2012, partnering Westlife singer Nicky Byrne, and last year reached the final with Jamie Laing.

Born in Venezuela, Karen moved to New York when she was eight and quickly took up dancing.

As well as being a Strictly legend, Karen is a certified personal trainer and a health and fitness enthusiast.

In fact, her love of keeping fit also appears to be playing a part in her hot new romance…

Karen Hauer is the longest-serving female Strictly Come Dancing pro (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Why did Karen split from Kevin Clifton?

Karen and Kevin Clifton tied the knot in front of family, friends and their Strictly pals back in 2015.

They had met and started dating back in 2011 after appearing in Burn the Floor.

However, in early 2018 they revealed their love affair was over.

Read more: Kevin Clifton hints at return to Strictly Come Dancing

And Karen admitted “things had got really nasty overnight” after she said she felt she wasn’t getting enough attention from Kevin.

She explained: “I was getting jealous. I was only jealous because I wasn’t getting the attention I wanted from my husband.

“Obviously, other things happen, there are other factors that happened, that really hurt us both.

“But I thought… I would have never let go of it. I wouldn’t have never, never let go of it.

“I would have liked to have fought for it. It took me a year after we separated to actually let go of him,” she said.

Speaking on The Divorce Club podcast, Karen added: “It took me a long time to cut the umbilical cord that I had connected to him.

“Because it was connected for such a long time and at a completely different level than my first marriage, because this marriage was what I was always looking for.”

Karen has previously detailed her split from second husband Kevin Clifton (Credit: Splash News)

Who was Karen’s first husband?

Karen was first married to her former dance partner Matthew Hauer.

Read more: Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec to ‘move out’ of home he shares with wife Janette Manrara

They auditioned together on American talent show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009.

However, they split later that year – although Karen continued to be known by her married name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

Who is Karen dating now?

Karen is seeing fitness professional Jordan Jones Williams and the pair went Instagram official last month.

Since then, Karen has regularly posted updates of her workouts with her beau.

Commenting on one of her posts, one fan said: “Good to see you happy again, Karen.”

Karen’s last boyfriend was opera singer David Webb.

However, after two years of dating they split towards the end of last year.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be rooting for Karen on Strictly Come Dancing this year.