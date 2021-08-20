Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Who is Nancy Xu? Will she ever get a celebrity partner?

Nancy Xu joined the line up of Strictly Come Dancing professionals back in 2019.

She hasn’t yet been partnered with a celebrity, but could 2021 be her year?

She’s certainly made an impression with viewers, with many calling for Strictly bosses to give Nancy a partner.

So will it be third time lucky with one of this year’s 15 celebrities?

We hope so!

Nancy Xu joined the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line up in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Who is Nancy Xu?

Nancy is a Latin dance specialist of Chinese decent.

She joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and made a splash as part of the group dances.

Upon landing the job, the star described it as a “dream come true” and the “most beautiful gift”.

Read more: Oti Mabuse wows fans with hair transformation ahead of new series of Strictly

Nancy is no stranger to appearing in a hit TV series. She was a finalist on the Chinese version of So You Think You Can Dance? before moving to the BBC One dance show.

A specialist in Latin, Nancy also reached the finals of the U21 World Championships in 2010.

She was also a runner up at the 2013 International Singapore Championship.

As well as that, Nancy has starred in West End and Broadway dance show Burn The Floor.

So far she’s only appeared in the group dances (Credit: BBC)

How old is Nancy Xu?

According to the official Strictly website, Nancy is 29.

However, it doesn’t appear to have been updated since this time last year.

So our best guess is Nancy has recently turned 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nancy xu(许茜) (@nancy_xuxi)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Is Nancy Xu married?

Let’s hope the Strictly curse does not strike Nancy should she get a celebrity partner this year, as she appears to be in a happy long-term relationship.

The dancer is dating Italian performer Mikee Introna Michele, who also appeared in Burn The Floor.

She often posts pictures of them together, with one showing Mikee smothered in red lipstick kisses from his gorgeous girlfriend.

Will Nancy get lucky and land a celebrity partner this year? (Credit: Splash News)

So will Nancy get a partner on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Well, with 18 professionals and 15 celebrities, three celebrities will be relegated to the subs’ bench.

It’s been rumoured that Luba Mushtuk won’t get a partner this year.

So where does that leave Nancy?

Read more: Kevin Clifton hints at return to Strictly Come Dancing

Well, with Latin firecracker Janette Manrara leaving, there’s a dancer-shaped hole that Latin specialist Nancy could fill.

There’s growing demand among viewers for Nancy to be given a shot on the main line up.

So will she follow Neil Jones’ lead after he spent two years performing in group routines before waltzing around the dance floor with his very first celebrity partner in his third year?

Time will tell…

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’d like to see Nancy partnered with a celebrity this year.