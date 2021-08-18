Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has shocked fans by unveiling a completely new look.

The dancer is known for her long, flowing locks, but it looks like that’s now a thing of the past.

Oti took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 17) to debut a surprising new hairstyle.

In a selfie which she shared with her almost 600,000 followers, the BBC star showed off her beautiful natural hair.

Oti has become known for her flowing locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti Mabuse reveals hair transformation

Clearly happy with her decision, Oti flashed a smile at the camera in the snaps.

She captioned the photos: “Hello 31… 2021 let’s have fun!”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts on her glowing new look.

One replied: “YES! YES! YES!”

“You look stunning, you should have your natural hair out more often,” complimented a second fan.

A third responded: “No wig, just natural! This is stunning!”

Is Oti Mabuse quitting Strictly Come Dancing?

Oti turned 31 earlier this month (August 8).

It’s not the first time Oti has surprised fans this year.

She recently upset viewers when she confessed that Strictly Come Dancing 2021 could be her last series.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “I love to dance and love bringing joy to so many people, but I think (this year’s Strictly) will be the last.

“Honestly, as a woman, I can’t be dancing forever.”

Oti first joined Strictly in 2015, and she went on to become one of the show’s biggest breakout stars.

Oti Mabuse has won Strictly twice (Credit: BBC)

She has gone on to win the series twice. She first won Strictly in 2019 with partner Kelvin Fletcher, and then again in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

According to a source close to the show, the dancer is hoping to leave the series with a bang.

It’s thought she wants to do the unthinkable and win the show for a record third time.

The insider said: “She was always going to sign up… it’s the biggest show on telly. She also has her heart set on the treble!”

