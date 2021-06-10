Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara is trading in the ballroom for the TV studio as the new presenter of spin-off, It Takes Two.

The star and fan favourite has been on the series since 2013, landing in the finals last year with HRVY.

But on today’s The One Show, Janette announced she’ll be leaving the show in order to host the spin-off with Rylan Clark-Neal.

Janette fills the place of Zoe Ball, who left the series this year after a decade hosting.

Janette and HRVY during last year’s finals (Credit: BBC)

On the announcement, Janette says: “It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team! Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.

“I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

Janette Manrara (@JManrara) has been confirmed as the new host on @bbcstrictly's #ItTakesTwo! She will share hosting duties with @Rylan across the week on @BBCTwo – https://t.co/Al1Wp8igLC pic.twitter.com/qGpunoDRfp — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 10, 2021

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, says: “We know that our viewers are avid fans of Strictly and cannot get enough expert advice, backstage gossip and dancing tips and tricks.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Janette to do this. I am so excited that she is joining our It Takes Two family.”

Her replacement on the series will be announced in due course.

Janette has been a member of the cast since 2013 (Credit: Splash)

It Takes Two airs weekdays during the course of the main show, filling fans in on progress and backstage gossip.

Rylan will step up as the main host, having previously worked alongside Zoe.

Who has partnered with Janette Manrara on Strictly before?

Janette’s previous partners are:

Julien MacDonald (2013)

Jake Wood (2014)

Peter Andre (2015)

Melvin Odoom (2016)

Aston Merrygold (2017)

Dr Ranj Singh (2018)

Will Bayley (2019)

HRVY (2020)

She reached the final with HRVY last year, and became known for her high energy routines.

Janette is also married to fellow Strictly pro, Aljaz Skorjanec.

When is Strictly 2021 launching?

Strictly Come Dancing usually announces its cast around August, with the launch date around the end of September.

It’s believed this will continue as usual this year.

Strictly Come Dancing is available on BBC iPlayer and returns later this year.

