Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Who is Nikita Kuzmin? Is he single?

Four new dancers joined the Strictly Come Dancing professionals line up this year and gorgeous Nikita Kuzmin is one of them.

A young but experienced ballroom dancer, 23-year-old Nikita is also no stranger to TV.

Gorgeous Nikita is one of the new professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Who is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion hailing from the Ukraine.

He started dancing at the age of four before moving to Italy so his sister could further her dancing career.

Like Nikita, Anastasia is a professional dancer who works on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars.

Before heading for Strictly, Nikita was a professional on Germany’s Let’s Dance – the country’s equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

Nikita previously appeared on Let’s Dance in Germany (Credit: Cover Images)

What has Nikita said about joining Strictly?

It’s fair to say he’s pretty pleased about the appointment.

Nikita said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings.

“No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

And, if giving it his all involves ice baths to ease those aching muscles, it seems Nikita is game.

Posting a shot of himself apparently sitting in a paddling pool filled with chunks of ice, he said: “Crazy but such cool day.”

It’s thought the professional dancers have already started rehearsals for the new series.

New Strictly pro Nikita appeared to be posing in an ice bath (Credit: Instagram)

Is new Strictly pro Nikita single?

Sadly not because he’s been snapped up by fellow dancer Nicole Wirt.

And, not only that, she’s gorgeous too!

The couple appear to have been together a while, and have even danced together in competitions.

The pair have made their relationship public on Instagram by sharing cute couple photos as well as videos of them dancing together.

Nicole is based in Frankfurt, Germany, so it’s not known if she’ll be part of the studio audience for his Strictly debut.

But will there be worries about the Strictly curse given their long distance, should he be paired with one of this year’s 15 celebrities?

Does Nikita know any of the other Strictly Come Dancing stars?

Well it appears he could be friends with judge Motsi Mabuse after she commented on a picture of Nikita and Nicole on holiday a month ago.

Former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball also follows him on Instagram, as does host Tess Daly, dancers Janette Manrara, Oti Mabuse, Karen Hauer and Giovanni Pernice.

What a welcoming bunch!

