Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Is Nadiya Bychkova married? How old is she?

Nadiya Bychkova joined the Strictly Come Dancing family as one of the show’s professional dancers back in 2017.

However, despite being in a committed relationship for the entire time, she’s been repeatedly struck by rumours of the Strictly curse.

So what do we know about Nadiya away from the ballroom?

Read on for all you need to know about the Ukranian pro.

Nadiya Bychkova joined the show in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Is Nadiya Bychkova married?

Nadiya isn’t married, but Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot has put a ring on it.

He got down on one knee to Nadiya and asked her to be his wife.

No details of the pair’s wedding date have been revealed, but they do have a gorgeous little girl together.

Mila is five and Nadiya often shares pictures of the family on social media.

Nadiya has been married before, to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev.

They tied the knot in 2013 but it wasn’t to be and they split two years later.

She’s engaged to footballer Matija Skarabot (Credit: Splash News)

How old is Nadiya Bychkova?

Birthday bunting at the ready, Nadiya turns 32 next week (August 24).

Is Nadiya on Instagram?

She is.

You can follow her @nadiyabychkova on Instagram.

And, if you fancy a bit of bikini body envy, you’re in luck.

The former Playboy model isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her curves in the most sun-kissed of locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Why didn’t Nadiya have a Strictly partner in 2020?

The 2020 series was shorter and featured less celebrities, so this was more than likely the reason why Nadiya wasn’t partnered with a celebrity.

Since joining the show in 2017, she’s danced with Davood Ghadami, Lee Ryan and ex-footballer David James.

And she was linked to all three of them in the media.

Nadiya herself addressed the rumours that this was why she didn’t have a celebrity partner last year.

Sources claimed she was sidelined in a bid to guarantee a “scandal-free” series.

But Nadiya admitted she isn’t about her change her behaviour.

“Why should I do anything different? Last year was a very different experience because I didn’t have a partner. It was difficult,” she told The Sun.

“I saw the rumours that I wasn’t given a partner because of my flirting. But the thing is, I really haven’t done anything wrong.

“After so many years on the show, I think everyone should be able to see that the Strictly curse hasn’t hit me or my dance partners.”

So will she be partnered with one of the 15 celebrities this year?

There are 18 professional dancers, so three will be unlucky – and Luba Mushtuk is one name reportedly being sidelined to the group dances this year.

Nadiya danced with David James in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: What did Nadiya do before joining the show?

Nadiya previously appeared on the Bosnian version of the show.

Fun fact: She also trained at the same Slovenian dance school as fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec.

Does Nadiya have COVID?

Reports surfaced recently that Nadiya had tested positive for the virus after the first meet up for this year’s show.

The BBC hasn’t commented on the stories.

It’s claimed she contracted the virus during the first week of filming, meaning many of the cast and crew had to isolate for 10 days.

A source told The Sun: “They are taking every caution to be COVID secure, and keep everyone safe, but can’t control everything.

“Nadiya tested positive during one of the first meet-ups, during the studio rig,” they added.

