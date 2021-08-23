Jowita Przystal knows all too well that the new season of Strictly Come Dancing is fast approaching and with it comes an impressive batch of professionals.

The newcomer is set to hotfoot it onto our screens this autumn as the latest series of the hit BBC show makes its debut.

Jowita, 26, joins Strictly for the 19th season – but she may already be a familiar face to some dance competition fans.

Jowita and Michael on The Greatest Dancer (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Who is Jowita Przystal?

Those of you who tuned in to The Greatest Dancer will be very familiar indeed with Jowita.

She not only starred on that show but won the whole series in 2020 alongside fellow professional dancer Michael Danilczuk.

And, not only that, but they were mentored by none other than Strictly veteran Oti Mabuse, who Jowita has remained pals with.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing will NOT visit Blackpool for the second year in a row

Are Michael and Jowita a couple?

They are indeed.

While we won’t see Michael joining her on the Strictly stage just yet, he did take to social media to show his support for his girlfriend in her new endeavor.

He posted on Instagram: “I am so ecstatic to share with you all that my Babe made her biggest dream come true.”

The pair often share images and clips of their loved-up life on the social media platform with their fans.

Jowita and Michael also co-parent their very own gorgeous black and white cat named Rodger.

What nationality is new Strictly pro Jowita Przystal?

Jowita is Polish.

She is a Polish Open Latin Champion and began dancing when she was just 11 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

In 2015 Jowita headed to Broadway to star in Burn The Floor.

She then decided to move to the UK after opting for a career change in 2019.

The rest, as they say, is Strictly Come Dancing history for the new member of the professionals line up.

This isn’t Jowita’s first time dancing for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who are the other new Strictly professionals?

Joining Jowita will be Nikita Kuzmin, Kai Widdrington – who is Giovanni Pernice’s flatmate – and Cameron Lombard.

On joining the show, Nikita said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings,” he said. “No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Jowita, meanwhile, added: “This is it. My biggest dream come true.

“No words can describe how I feel right now, still pinching myself checking if this is real but I am beyond excited that I can FINALLY share with you I am joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021 family.

“I can’t wait to give all my heart and soul on that dance floor.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!