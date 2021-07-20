New Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pro dancer Kai Widdrington has revealed that he’s Giovanni Pernice’s flatmate.

And, furthermore, as the new series looms on the horizon, Kai has also revealed that things are going to “get competitive” between the two.

New pro dancer Kai revealed he lives with Gio (Credit: BBC)

What did Kai say about Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Speaking to hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast this morning (Tuesday July 20), new dancer Kai had a surprise for viewers.

“I get to dance alongside my flatmate, what more could you want?” when Dan asked him to confirm if he lived with Gio.

“But he’s delighted for me, he was wishing me well yesterday.

“He’s known for a little while as well but he’s had to keep it quiet as well.

“It should be fun sharing a stage with one of your best mates. So that’s an added bonus definitely.”

“It’ll be more competitive”

Kai then addressed the competitiveness between the two and asked if it would be heightened now he’s joining the show.

“We are really naturally quite competitive anyway, and he’s quite competitive in general but we just mess around.

“When it comes down to it, it’ll be a little bit competitive.

“But at the end of the day, it will be just be fun to share the stage.”

Who is Kai Widdrington?

It was announced yesterday that Kai would be joining Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal as the four new pro dancers for the 2021 series.

The four newbies join a host of returning favourite pro dancers.

Kai, 25, was previously a Britain’s Got Talent finalist and a pro on Strictly Come Dancing Ireland. He was also World Junior Latin American Champion in 2010.

He said: “This is my childhood dream come true.”