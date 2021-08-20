Four new dancers have joined the Strictly Come Dancing professional line up this year.

But what do we know about hunky Kai Widdrington?

Well, if he looks familiar, that’s because he is.

Despite being just 25, Kai has had a long career in TV – including a stint on a couple of shows you’ve probably watched him on.

Hint: One is Strictly!

Kai Widdrington has joined the line up of professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: Who is Kai Widdrington?

Hunky Kai is a 25-year-old English dancer and choreographer.

He won World Junior Latin American champion at the age of just 14.

And, two years later, he and dance partner Natalia Jeved appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

They reached the grand final of the show in 2012 and ended up placing 11th.

A young Kai on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 (Credit: YouTube)

Two years later Kai returned – this time as part of dance troupe Kings & Queens.

And his fellow dancers in the group were none other than future Strictly Come Dancing pros Neil and Katya Jones.

Yes, really – and we have the pictures to prove it!

They reached the semi-finals before being eliminated.

Kai then nabbed a place as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in Ireland from 2017 till 2020.

Kai with Neil and Katya Jones on BGT two years later (Credit: YouTube)

Is Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing this year?

He is indeed and, not only that, he’s appeared on the show before.

Cast your minds back to Remembrance Day 2020 and the gorgeous routine the pros did at a lighthouse at sunset.

The man in the uniform dancing with Amy Dowden is none other than Kai.

Earlier this year he said it was his “childhood dream come true” to join the show as one of this year’s professional dancers.

“Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.

“I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead,” he said.

Are Kai and Giulia still together?

Kai was in a long-term relationship with dancer girlfriend Giulia Dotta.

They appeared together on Dancing with the Stars and had been dating for five years.

Friends even thought they’d get married and have beautiful babies.

But it sadly wasn’t to be and reports suggested the curse of Strictly had struck earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Giulia confirmed the couple had gone their separate ways.

A show source told The Mirror: “Signing up to Strictly is like a death sentence for almost any relationship.”

Is Kai Widdrington in a relationship now?

Given that it’s been a month since news of his long-term romance ended, it appears unlikely.

Kai still has pictures of Giulia on his Instagram, so it appears they’ve parted on good terms.

Strictly Come Dancing dancers: What’s his connection to Giovanni Pernice?

Kai is actually firm friends with Italian station Giovanni Pernice.

In fact, the pair are living together as flatmates and are often seen on TikTok larking about, dressing up in Disney princess costumes for a giggle.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Kai revealed how he felt to be dancing alongside his pal.

“I get to dance alongside my flatmate, what more could you want?

“He’s delighted, he was wishing me well. He’s known for a little while as well but he’s had to keep it quiet,” Kai said.

He added: “It should be fun sharing a stage with one of your best mates. So that’s an added bonus definitely.

“We are really naturally quite competitive anyway, and he’s quite competitive in general but we just mess around.”

Well yes, as the TikTok posts would attest, Kai!

