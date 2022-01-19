Line of Duty cast now – all the amazing new shows you can watch its long list of stars in

The Line of Duty cast may have moved on from the show (for now) but they are still very much around and working hard for our viewing pleasure.

The cast – including main players Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar – are starring in a feast of fantastic new shows.

Here’s a comprehensive list of what to watch your Line of Duty favourites in right now… and in the near future.

Line of Duty cast member Vicky McClure in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure

Vicky – who played DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty – is a busy woman at the moment.

She stars in the upcoming ITV thriller Trigger Point on Sunday night (January 23), and plays bomb disposal expert Lana Washington.

Known as an ‘expo’ she’s tasked with tracking down a terrorist who’s waging war on the capital.

But that’s not all.

Vicky is currently filming another crime drama for ITV – Without A Sin.

In it, she plays an Uber driver who forms an unlikely friendship with the man who she thinks killed her daughter.

Expect that later in the year.

The cast of Traces including Molly Windsor and Martin Compston (Credit: UKTV / BBC)

Martin Compston

After a busy year in which we saw Martin appear in BBC One submarine thriller Vigil (which is still on the iPlayer if you haven’t watched it yet), he’s at it again in 2022.

The man who played DI Steve Arnott will appear on our screens in February in series two of Alibi crime drama Traces.

The show follows the exploits of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy (SIFA) and also stars Molly Windsor and Laura Fraser.

Elsewhere, Martin is filming horror series The Rig for Amazon Prime Video and another thriller for ITV.

Our House tells the story of a woman who finds that strangers have moved into her house.

Martin plays Bram, the missing husband of the woman who encounters the strange situation.

Expect both of these shows later in 2022.

Adrian and the team have begun shooting the crime drama (Credit: ITV)

Adrian Dunbar

Ted Hastings himself is not resting on his laurels either.

Adrian is currently filming ITV crime drama, Ripley.

In it, he plays the titular role as a retired detective called in to help a major murder investigation led by his former protégée (played by Bronagh Waugh).

ITV says the series is based on real-life events and to expect the series later on this year.

Adrian is also preparing to film Emily Brontë feature film, Emily.

Shalom in The Tourist (Credit: BBC)

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom caught the eye in series six of Line of Duty as AC-12 newcomer Chloe.

And since then she’s gone from strength to strength.

She went to Australia to star in the critically-acclaimed family drama, Love Me.

And she is currently appearing in quirky BBC One thriller, The Tourist, opposite Jamie Dornan.

Stephen played John Corbett (Credit: BBC)

Stephen Graham

Stephen is one of the most memorable guest stars in Line of Duty history, playing doomed undercover cop John Corbett in series five.

You can see him in all sorts of recent heavyweight BBC dramas (such as Time and The North Water, still both on iPlayer).

But Stephen is also appearing in the upcoming final series of Peaky Blinders.

We still don’t know who he’ll be playing, but anticipation is high. Expect that in a few weeks’ time.

But showing off his lighter side, Stephen will once again appear in Sky’s comedy cop show, Code 404, for a third series.

There’s no word on a transmission date yet, but he’ll appear alongside…

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are back (Credit: Sky)

Daniel Mays

Daniel is also a prolific actor and also will appear alongside Stephen in series three of Code 404.

Elsewhere, you’ll be able to see Daniel in new BritBox crime drama, Magpie Murders.

An adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s books, it’s due to appear on the streaming service from February 10.

Anna in Hollington Drive (Credit: ITV)

Anna Maxwell-Martin

Playing the deliciously withering Carmichael in series five and six of Line of Duty, Anna is a well-known and multi-talented actress.

A star in comedy thanks to Motherland and an appearance in series three of Mandy, she’s also a dab-hand at serious drama.

She recently starred in ITV thriller Hollington Drive (still available on ITV Hub), and is currently filming the series A Spy Among Friends.

Co-starring with Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, it’s due out on BritBox later this year.

Keeley Hawes as Jo in upcoming thriller Crossfire (Credit: BBC One)

Keeley Hawes

Keeley is a bona fide Line of Duty legend thanks to her role as the ambiguous anti-hero Lindsay Denton.

However, we all know Keeley as a fab actress.

Last year alone she starred in ITV’s Finding Alice and Channel 4’s It’s A Sin.

In 2022, fans will see Keeley in Sky’s original spooky drama The Midwich Cuckoos later on this year.

And there’s also another thriller – Crossfire – on BBC One, which is set in a luxurious resort on the Canary Islands.

Kelly as Jo Davidson in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly appeared in series six of Line of Duty as the conflicted Jo Davidson.

But LoD was only one notch on her acting bedpost, and she boasts an impressive resumé.

And that is set to continue thanks to the English-language version of breakout French Netflix series, Call My Agent.

Kelly will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Jim Broadbent and Jack Davenport in the 2022 Amazon Prime Video series.

Craig (back, right) appeared in the first three series of Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Craig Parkinson

Actor Craig is a busy boy, and while nothing is confirmed for 2022 so far there’s a whole host of shows from last you can watch him in.

He appeared as the baddie in the last series of Doctor Who, was in an episode of Vera last week and alongside David Walliams, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Tracy Ann Oberman in Gold’s Sandylands.

Neil will appear in series four of The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

Neil Morrissey

There are plenty of shows out there featuring Neil, who always has a habit of popping up in hit series.

The likes of ITV’s The Long Call and BBC One’s The Syndicate are still available to watch on ITV Hub and iPlayer respectively.

But Neil also returns in the ITV hit medical drama, The Good Karma Hospital, this Sunday (January 23).

He appeared on The One Show recently to promote the series.

Jessica Raine stars in Amazon Original’s new series The Devil’s Hour (Credit: Sam Taylor / Amazon Original)

Jessica Raine

The former Call The Midwife star made a (very) memorable albeit brief appearance in series two.

And while Jessica has been quiet in recent years, she stars alongside Peter Capaldi in Amazon Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour, out later this year.

It tells the story of a woman who wakes up every night at 3.33am.

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Jason Watkins

Versatile Jason played chainsaw-wielding FC Tim Ifield in series four of Line of Duty, and the award-winning actor will be on our screens again soon.

He’s currently starring in Around The World In 80 Days with David Tennant on BBC One.

And he will return this spring in ITV’s cosy crime drama, McDonald & Dodds.

Thandie Newton and Lee Ingleby in Line of Duty series three (Credit: BBC One)

Thandie Newton

Another star who popped up in series four, Thandie is always in demand.

Viewers will see her next in series four of critically-acclaimed sci-fi series Westworld, due to appear on Sky Atlantic in the autumn.