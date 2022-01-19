the one show
TV

Confused The One Show fans call out Neil Morrissey over ‘posh’ accent

The Good Karma Hospital star confused fans with his appearance

By Joshua Haigh

The One Show viewers were left baffled by Neil Morrissey’s “posh” new voice last night (January 18).

The actor, 59, made an appearance on The One Show to discuss the new series of ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital.

However, fans were immediately distracted when Neil opened his mouth.

Instead of listening to what he was saying out the show, viewers couldn’t get over his seemingly new accent.

Neil is best known for his roles on shows such as Men Behaving Badly and is known for his regional accent.

As a result, many rushed to social media to share their confusion.

bbc the one show neil morrissey
Neil Morrissey made an appearance on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers baffled over Neil Morrissey’s accent

One wrote: “Is it me, or is Neil Morrissey notably posher than he used to be?”

“It’s like he’s totally forgotten he’s from the Midlands,” tweeted a second.

A third confused fan said: “Why is Neil Morrissey so posh?”

Read more: Former Waterloo Road actor Neil Morrissey launches astonishing tirade at show

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “25 years ago he didn’t even have ‘supper’.”

bbc the one show neil morrissey
Neil Morrissey’s accent on The One Show left BBC viewers confused (Credit: BBC)

Neil drops Good Karma Hospital teasers

Elsewhere during the interview, Neil opened up about exciting scenes for his character on The Good Karma Hospital.

He teased that some future scenes see his character get into some trouble after becoming a local hero.

Neil explained: “Then they find out there are some inconsistencies with my visa, so then it turns out throughout the series I then have troubles trying to be able to actually stay in India.

“It’s a sort of reflection of what’s been happening over here, with migrants and coming over, you’ve got to get your ducks lined up in order to do the correct thing and Greg has been naughty and hasn’t.”

Read more: Line of Duty series six: Neil Morrissey wants to return as Nigel Morton

The Good Karma Hospital returns this weekend.

Viewers were fuming when they saw that the show would be airing in place of another new episode of Vera.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

