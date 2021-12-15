Trigger Point: Jed Mercurio teases second series of Vicky McClure action thriller

Trigger Point hasn’t even started on ITV yet and already Line Of Duty creator and executive producer Jed Mercurio has teased a second series.

The much-anticipated action thriller stars Vicky McClure and begins next month on the channel.

But it seems Jed, 55, already has eyes on a second series.

What did Jed say about ITV drama Trigger Point?

During an interview with ED! and other members of the press, Jed spoke about the show’s future.

Asked if this could go for another series, he said: “Yeah, if this series goes down well with the audience, we’d love to do more.

“It’s set up to be a returner.

“We know how much audiences love thrillers – they’re a big part of people’s TV experience now, and having another series of Trigger Point in the future would be great.

“If we’re lucky enough to get to that point.”

What is Trigger Point on ITV about?

Viewers will be introduced to bomb disposal operative, Lana Washington (McClure).

She teams with Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), who works alongside her. Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

But they’re tested to the limit when a terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer.

The ‘Expos’ are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…

When is Trigger Point on?

The six-part series is all ready to go and ITV says the drama will begin on the channel in January.

So not long to wait until the next addictive, explosive (literally) drama hits our screens.

Jed said about working with Vicky: “It was fantastic to work with her again, particularly without Martin (Compston) and Adrian (Dunbar) in a way.”

He joked: “Vicky’s the natural leader and the real talent in that group. So the fact that for once she wasn’t held back… she really blossomed.”