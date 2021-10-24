Line of Duty WILL return for season 7, it is being reported.

The smash hit BBC show was thought to end with the sixth series but after a disappointing finale to many fans, bosses are now reportedly planning for a new run of episodes.

Martin Compston is set to be offered a deal to return to Line of Duty (Credit: BBC One)

Line of Duty season 7

However fans shouldn’t get too eager as it is claimed it will take a long time.

The Daily Star Sunday claims top secret meetings have been held to make the decision.

A source told the publication: “Another series is happening. This is the news millions of fans have been hoping for.

Read more: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure signs ‘dream deal’ with ITV for new Nottingham-based drama

“A lot of stuff still needs to be agreed and it is likely to take a while. Fans will probably have to wait a few years before it airs on TV.”

It also claims that the three stars of the show – Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston – will all be offered big money deals to return.

The show was a ratings smash for the BBC with more than 15 million watching the finale.

Will Line of Duty return for a new series?

Showrunner Jed Mercurio told BBC Breakfast earlier this year: “Well I think if Line of Duty fans propel Sleeper to the top of the bestseller charts, I think that will say that there’s a desire for more of my work, so that might motivate me.”

He then claimed: “Currently there are no plans, to answer that question seriously.”

Line of Duty is set for a return (Credit: BBC)

However he added: “We’re all so thrilled by the response to season six, it did so well.

“It’s fantastic to be part of something like that, an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience that the cast and I really loved being part of.

Read more: ITV announces new crime drama DI Ray from Line of Duty creator’s production company

“If there was a way, we’d obviously look at that seriously but just being honest with you right now, we don’t have a plan in place.”

Do you think Line of Duty should return?

Or is it time to say goodbye?

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!