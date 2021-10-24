LINE OF DUTY COMP
TV

Line of Duty ‘WILL return for season 7 – but it will take a long time’

The show is returning according to reports

By Entertainment Daily

Line of Duty WILL return for season 7, it is being reported.

The smash hit BBC show was thought to end with the sixth series but after a disappointing finale to many fans, bosses are now reportedly planning for a new run of episodes.

Martin Compston Vigil
Martin Compston is set to be offered a deal to return to Line of Duty (Credit: BBC One)

Line of Duty season 7

However fans shouldn’t get too eager as it is claimed it will take a long time.

The Daily Star Sunday claims top secret meetings have been held to make the decision.

A source told the publication: “Another series is happening. This is the news millions of fans have been hoping for.

Read more: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure signs ‘dream deal’ with ITV for new Nottingham-based drama

“A lot of stuff still needs to be agreed and it is likely to take a while. Fans will probably have to wait a few years before it airs on TV.”

It also claims that the three stars of the show – Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston – will all be offered big money deals to return.

The show was a ratings smash for the BBC with more than 15 million watching the finale.

Will Line of Duty return for a new series?

Showrunner Jed Mercurio told BBC Breakfast earlier this year: “Well I think if Line of Duty fans propel Sleeper to the top of the bestseller charts, I think that will say that there’s a desire for more of my work, so that might motivate me.”

He then claimed: “Currently there are no plans, to answer that question seriously.”

Line of Duty is set for a return (Credit: BBC)

However he added: “We’re all so thrilled by the response to season six, it did so well.

“It’s fantastic to be part of something like that, an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience that the cast and I really loved being part of.

Read more: ITV announces new crime drama DI Ray from Line of Duty creator’s production company

“If there was a way, we’d obviously look at that seriously but just being honest with you right now, we don’t have a plan in place.”

Do you think Line of Duty should return?

Or is it time to say goodbye?

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

