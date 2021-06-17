Peaky Blinders season 6 is just around the corner, but after the news that Stephen Graham is set to appear in the series, people want to know who he’s playing.

One character that fans are speculating about is real-life gangster Al Capone.

So will Capone appear and will Stephen play him?

Who was Al Capone and will he appear in Peaky Blinders season 6?

Sometimes known by the nickname Scarface, Al Capone was a notorious gangster and Mafia boss who ran the Chicago mob in the 1920s and 30s.

Born in New York in 1899, he soon made it up the ladder until he moved to Chicago.

There he became involved in bootlegging during the prohibition years, where alcohol was banned by the US government.

Capone often made donations to charities and looked after the Italian immigrant community, and was often dubbed a “modern-day Robin Hood”.

However, this flamboyant and unstable character was ruthless.

It was alleged he was behind the famous St Valentine’s Day Massacre, where he gave the orders to wipe out his rivals.

He died aged 48 in 1947 after suffering from syphilis.

Will Al Capone appear in Peaky Blinders?

Believe it or not, Capone has already appeared in Peaky Blinders.

In series four, the gangster – who became an ally of the Brummie gang – was heard on the telephone.

He struck a deal with the Shelbys to get rid of Capone’s rival Luca Changretta and supply him with booze.

After Arthur Shelby shot Luca dead, Capone and the Peakies are now best pals.

With Michael and wife Gina potentially travelling to the US in series six, there’s a strong chance that Capone will appear in person.

He was at the height of his powers in the 1930s as prohibition was running wild, and this would fit into the Peakies timeline.

Is Stephen Graham going to play Capone in Peaky Blinders season 6?

Ever since Time star Stephen confirmed his appearance in the series, speculation has been rife that he will play Capone.

However, first-look photos reveal Stephen, 47, dressed in regular, civilian clothes.

This is a world away from the slick, suited-and-booted look Capone favoured.

Unfortunately, creator Steven Knight doused the rumours during his appearance on a fan podcast at the end of series five.

He said: “Not Al Capone – I didn’t want to go west,” he said.

“Because it’s a minefield once you go into Chicago gangsters. I refer to him last series, but I didn’t want to go into that.”

Has Stephen already played Al Capone?

Coincidentally, Stephen has already played Al Capone in a hit TV series.

Back in 2011, he played a young Capone in US series Boardwalk Empire, produced and occasionally directed by the great Martin Scorsese.

He said The Guardian about the role: “It’s a dream come true to be on this big set, being directed by Martin Scorsese again.

“It’s certainly a long way from getting the bus with my mum to the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

“A friend said, ‘You should give yourself a pat on the back, it’s what you’ve always wanted.’ But you can’t think like that too long or your head goes up your arse and you turn into a knobhead.”