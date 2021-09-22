Traces will be returning with a second series next year – but who is in the cast and what do we know so far?

The popular crime drama will start on Alibi in early 2022.

Here’s a sneak peak of new character Azra McKinven, played by Laila Rouass.

Molly Windsor and Martin Compston return in Traces series two (Credit: UKTV)

Traces series two

Earlier this year, ED! gave you the news that Traces had been recommissioned for a second series.

Like the first series, it will air on UKTV channel Alibi first.

It is expected to air on BBC One shortly after.

Writer Amelia Bullmore originally wrote Traces for the specialist crime drama channel, Alibi.

She returns to write the second series with Jess Williams of Grantchester and Call the Midwife fame.

The UKTV Original six part series was Alibi’s biggest launch since 2011 and amassed an average of nearly one million viewers per episode across the series.

Traces series two cast

Molly Windsor will play Emma Hedges again, while Martin Compston will reclaim his role as Daniel MacAfee.

Laura Fraser will also be back as Professor Sarah Gordon, alongside Jennifer Spence’s Professor Kathy Torrance.

Michael Nardone will be returning as DCI Neil McKinven.

A new photo from Traces series two shows Martin Compston’s character comforting Molly Windsor’s Emma (Credit: UKTV)

Laila Rouass joins Traces

Alibi has revealed that Laila Rouass has joined the cast of Traces series two.

She appears as Azra McKinven, DCI McKinven’s wife.

Sharing a photo of herself in character, she told her Instagram fans: “A few images from Traces 2 coming to @alibichannel early 2022.

“It was an absolute joy working on this. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Of course, TV fans will recognise Laila from her role as Amber Gates in Footballers’ Wives.

She also played Sarah Page in Primeval, Maya Lahan in Spooks, Maria in Stella and Lauren Marshall in Safe.

Most recently the 50-year-old appeared as Sahira Shah in Holby City.

The actress is also known for her celebrity boyfriend, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Is Traces based on a book?

The thriller was based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid.

Forensic science takes centre stage in the plot.

Laura Fraser plays Sarah Gordon in Traces (Credit: UKTV)

What was series one of Traces about?

Traces series one followed the cold case investigation of Emma’s mum Marie Monroe.

She was brutally murdered when Emma was just seven years old.

After returning to her hometown of Dundee, Emma’s past and the tragic unsolved death of her mum haunts her at every corner.

The finale of the series saw the killer finally revealed.

Traces series two plot

The new episodes of Traces will centre on a series of bombings as the drama continues to delve into the world of forensic science.

The women of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) will be carefully analysing traces of evidence to help catch the criminals behind bombings carried out in Dundee.

Those living in the Scottish city are on edge and the pressure mounts on the team to expose the bomber before the next explosion.

You can see Laila Rouass join the cast of Traces series two in early 2022 on Alibi.

