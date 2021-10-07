The Good Karma Hospital has begun filming on series 4 and has even added some new cast members.

ITV’s hit drama has headed back out to India and Sri Lanka for production on the new run. Lucky so-and-sos!

Here’s everything we know so far about the fourth series.

Amrita as Dr Ruby in the hit ITV series (Credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital: Who is returning in series four?

ITV says that Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama will all return the show for the new series.

Amanda plays eccentric doctor Lydia Fonseca at the underfunded hospital in southern India, while Amrita plays Dr Ruby Walker – a young doc who gave up life in the UK for a new start.

On the new series, Amanda says: “After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it is an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible.

“We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever.”

Ace Bhatti appeared in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Who are the new cast members?

Joining the established stars are Our Girl and Call The Midwife star Harki Bhambra.

Harki plays Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share.

Rebecca Ablack also joins as Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor.

Former Downton Abbey star Raquel Cassidy and Ace Bhatti (who we last saw in Line of Duty and Baptiste) also join the cast.

Amanda returns for series 4 (Credit: ITV)

When will series 4 of The Good Karma Hospital be on?

ITV says that the series has begun filming in southeast Asia, which means good news for fans.

We’ll all have to look out for it in 2022.

But what about Dr Gabriel Varma (James Floyd), who left the hospital and breaking Ruby’s heart?

There’s no word on whether James is returning the role just yet…