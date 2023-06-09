It may feel like a lifetime since Phillip Schofield was last on our screens for This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. But until she returned at the start of this week after a break and half-term, his regular co-host Holly was also off the box.

They say a week is a long time in politics. But over the last five days the last traces of Phillip’s former regime, which stretched back over 20 years, have been wiped away as Holly has anchored the ITV daytime series with stand ins Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

But have you been able to keep track of everything that has gone down since Monday (June 5)? Here is every single This Morning development since that speech by Holly.

Holly Willoughby receives a supportive hug from Josie Gibson after her big speech (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning news since Holly Willoughby return

Holly’s comeback on Monday saw the show open with an extraordinary address in which she demonstratively braced herself and asked about the viewers’ wellbeing.

She said into the camera: “Hi there, good morning. Josie, thank you for being here. Right then, deep breath.”

Holly continued: “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

Not mentioning her ex co-host again by name, she went on: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that this has taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is the desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, that we can find strength in each other.”

Reaction to Holly Willoughby speech

Fans had a divided initial reaction to the presentation – and as the days have passed, Holly’s speech continues to be mocked and parodied by other celebrities, and on social media.

One unimpressed viewer blasted Holly’s performance in the moments following it: “Holly Willoughby acting fail. Complete and utter insincere corporate written acting exercise. That was no statement. It was a car crash.”

Meanwhile, among other amusing social media observations, someone else joked: “If I ever need throwing under the bus I’ll know where to come.”

Furthermore, a body language expert also claimed her statement wasn’t “genuine” – and indicated she may have wanted to say more.

And while Eamonn Holmes previously pondered whether Holly would be back on the sofa at all, some unforgiving onlookers suggested Holly should be axed. “Holly should leave she is really selfish, calculating and heartless. All fake,” one furious social media user alleged.

Ruth Langsford blew kisses to Holly and Josie on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Continued fallout

It wasn’t all “warmth and magic” at other points during Holly’s return episode, either. A handover to Ruth Langsford – also the wife of Eamonn Holmes – for the Loose Women previews were deemed “awkward”.

And that same day, This Morning editor Martin Frizell had a bizarre response when asked if the show had a “toxic” working environment.

Do you like aubergine?

He replied: “I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic – aubergine. Do you like aubergine? Because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

And amid allegations concerning This Morning in previous weeks from the likes of Eamonn and Dr Ranj Singh, Vanessa Feltz hit out at former stars of the show for alleged “aggrieved, grudging malice”.

Amanda Holden was the subject of reports suggesting she and Holly aren’t close pals (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly under fire

Earlier this week, Springwatch star Michaela Strachan was accused by some viewers of ‘trolling’ Holly after words she uttered on screen bore similarities to the This Morning co-host’s distinctive address.

Amanda Holden also piped up and appeared to take a dig as she began her radio show the next day: “Hello. It is Tuesday. Are you okay?”

However, she subsequently took to Instagram following reports of a ‘feud’ between her and Hols. “The story about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish,” she insisted.

Meanwhile, James Haskell also waded in during a TV appearance as he claimed Holly’s statement was “utter nonsense”.

He said: “A bloke off the TV cheated on his wife, I think I’ll survive, I think I’ll live. This is 2023 in a nutshell. Everyone tripping over themselves to excavate themselves from any sort of drama, its pretence, its fabrication. I just think it’s appalling.”

The future of This Morning?

Looking beyond the last five days, is the future of This Morning now settled?

Holly’s partnership with Josie came in for some complaints suggesting the duo ‘lacked chemistry’. Craig’s appearances alongside Holly, meanwhile, have led some fans to conclude he should be a permanent addition to the co-hosting team.

Let’s see whether much has changed again for This Morning by this time next week. Deep breath, here comes the weekend!

