This Morning viewers issue same complaint over Holly and Josie’s relationship on show

This Morning star Holly Willoughby was back on the show alongside Josie Gibson today. But it seems some viewers had the same complaint to make.

Josie is hosting alongside Holly following Phillip Schofield’s recent exit. Phil has left ITV completely following his confession about having a relationship with a younger colleague on the show. In a statement, Phil said he had lied to those around him, including Holly, about the affair.

On Monday’s This Morning, Holly addressed viewers for the first time. She said: “I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

Josie and Holly have divided viewers with their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Josie on This Morning

Sitting alongside Josie, Holly added: “I hope as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, that we can find strength in each other.”

Holly and Josie just look odd together and really awkward.

Today (June 6), Holly and Josie were back to host together. However, some viewers had the same complaint to make – they didn’t think the pair had enough chemistry.

One person said on Twitter: “There seems to be no chemistry between Holly & Josie although when they’ve presented before I feel there has been much more chemistry between them… there’s no connection, conversation or visual contact.”

Holly delivered a statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Holly and Josie just look odd together and really awkward. Zero chemistry.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Holly and Josie aren’t good presenting together. They are both weak presenters. They need someone who is a qualified journalist/presenter to join Holly.”

However, another said: “I actually quite like Holly and Josie presenting together!” Another added: “The dynamic of Holly and Josie is so lovely. Calm, warming, and Josie is just fantastic. They don’t shout or talk over everything. Brilliant choice. Please keep her.”

Someone else tweeted: “#ThisMorning loving @hollywills and @Josiestweet together. They make a great pair. Thought I would miss Schofe but not with these two presenting.”

Josie supported Holly as she made her speech on Monday (Credit: ITV)

On Monday’s show, Josie supported Holly following her statement on Phillip. As Holly finished up the statement, Josie hugged her.

Josie said: “All we can do now is be the family that we are.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

