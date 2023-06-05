Holly Willoughby statement on Phillip Schofield massively divides viewers

This Morning today (Monday, June 5) saw Holly Willoughby return to the show for the first time since Phillip Schofield quit This Morning and ITV amid an affair scandal.

The beginning of today’s show saw Holly finally address the scandal and her old friend leaving the show.

Phillip quit This Morning and ITV (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened since Holly was last on the show?

On May 20, Phillip quit This Morning after 21 years on the programme. His exit came amid rumours of a fall-out between himself and Holly.

A week later, Phillip quit ITV after it emerged that he had lied about having an affair with a young, male colleague on the show. In a statement, Holly said: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

Holly has been absent since his exit. Last week, she was spotted on holiday in Portugal. It was also revealed that Holly would address the Phillip scandal during her return to This Morning.

“She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans,” a source told The Sun.

Holly gave a statement on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

Today saw Holly finally return to the show. The 42-year-old hasn’t been on the show since Phillip’s last edition of the show on May 18.

Today, she returned alongside Josie Gibson – and she gave a statement about Phil at the beginning of the show.

“Hi there, good morning. Josie, thank you for being here. Right then, deep breath,” she said.

“Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she then continued. “And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

Holly’s statement divided viewers (Credit: itv)

Holly Willoughby statement on This Morning today

Holly then continued. The This Morning star then said: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she said.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that this has taken on their own mental health,” she then continued. “I think what unites us all now is the desire to heal for the health aand well being of everyone. I hope as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, that we can find strength in each other.”

She then thanked viewers for their “kind messages”. She then said that everyone would continue to work hard to bring viewers the show they love.

Viewers were divided. “Fake as [bleep],” one tweeted. “That statement at the start of #ThisMorning was important but it didn’t really land with any sense of sincerity or emotion,” another said. “What a beautiful statement,” a third then wrote.

“Well done Holly, I’m proud of you and welcome back! I’ve missed your beautiful empathetic manner,” another said.

