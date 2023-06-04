Holly Willoughby to deliver ‘emotional and honest’ statement as she addresses Schofield affair live on air

Holly Willoughby is reportedly going to deliver an “emotional and honest” statement to address the Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning tomorrow (June 5).

42-year-old Holly has been on holiday in Portugal this week following Phillip’s “unwise but not illegal” affair confession. Holly, who has fronted the ITV show for 14 years, has not appeared on the programme for the last two weeks.

And while Holly has remained tight-lipped on the Schofield drama so far, according to reports that will all change tomorrow.

The This Morning star will be making her return tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Holly ‘to address Scofe’ on This Morning

Holly will be back on TV screens tomorrow and it appears she is not going to let the Schofield drama get to her.

So much so, that she apparently wants to address to the scandal and explain to viewers how tough the past few weeks have been.

A source alleged to The Sun: “She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.”

‘It won’t be an easy moment for Holly’

The insider claimed that the statement is not something Holly has been “forced to do”. They added: “She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right.

“It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way.”

Holly will deliver an ‘emotional and honest’ statement tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Who will host This Morning for ITV next week?

She is confirmed to return to the sofa on Monday, alongside Josie Gibson. It has been reported there will be a midweek shake-up next week, with Holly joined by a new presenting partner.

The Sun reports that Craig Doyle, 52, will host alongside Holly on Wednesday and Thursday. Craig has been a regular on TV since the 1990s. He joined Lorraine in 2010 as an investigative reporter.

He has been a regular face on This Morning since 2021, presenting competitions. Last year, he became a relief presenter, hosting alongside Rochelle Humes, among others.

Insiders claimed that Josie’s “bubbly personality” was what was needed on This Morning after a difficult few weeks. But it doesn’t look as though she’ll be getting the full-time job…

The insider went on to speculate: “Craig has also been lined up. And it’s a sign that the permanent role is his for the taking. Viewers have taken to him straight away and, not only is he easy on the eye, but he’s a natural in front of camera.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘distressed and saddened’ over Phillip Schofield interview: ‘Shocking to see him that way’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.