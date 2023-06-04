Holly Willoughby has shared a cryptic Instagram post ahead of her return to This Morning tomorrow (June 5).

The ITV presenter will reportedly address the scandal engulfing the show and her former co-host in a live statement that she is said to have prepared herself.

Ahead of her return to the show, though, Holly has posted about keeping positive on her Wylde Moon lifestyle page.

Holly Willoughby shared a cryptic Instagram post ahead of This Morning return (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic Instagram post

Earlier today (June 4), Holly shared a picture of a moon on her Wylde Moon page, accompanied by an inspirational quote.

The picture was captioned: “Get ready for this Full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius. All that glorious Saggi energy promises to create a cosmic extravaganza that’ll get your brain buzzing with excitement.”

Maintain a positive perspective and tune into your finest qualities.

A caption was also written on the picture, which spoke of keeping positive – something Holly might just need as she returns to work tomorrow.

It read: “This full strawberry moon in Sagittarius brings with it a zest for life. The guiding influence of this fire sign combined with Jupiter encourages you to maintain a positive perspective and to tune into your finest qualities.” The post then concluded: “Inspire. Renew. Believe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYLDE MOON (@wyldemoon)

Fans react

Wylde Moon followers lapped up the inspiration from Holly.

One said: “I’m a Sagittarius.. I love life and love pink so it’s a perfect moon for me.” Another then added: “Another Saggi here, love the moon and all that it stands for.” A third simply commented with red love heart emojis.

Holly is set to return to This Morning tomorrow alongside co-host Josie Gibson. Here’s hoping she can “maintain a positive perspective” as she delivers what will surely be an emotional statement about her one-time best friend Phillip Schofield.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.