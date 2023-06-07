Vanessa Feltz hits out at former This Morning stars for ‘aggrieved, grudging malice’ against show amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Vanessa Feltz has slammed former This Morning stars for speaking out against the show following Phillip Schofield‘s departure.

Phillip recently stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague. This led to former colleague Eamonn Holmes criticising Phillip and This Morning management. Ex This Morning resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, also claimed that the daytime show had toxicity behind the scenes.

Speaking on her TalkTV show, Vanessa said that former This Morning stars speaking out had an “aggrieved, grudging malice” against the show.

The star claimed that people speaking out against This Morning have a grudge against the show (Credit: TalkTV)

Vanessa Feltz slams former This Morning stars

She stated: “It has been suggested that quite a lot of the people who are very vocally critical of This Morning, and, actually, it’s a handful of people. There are some celebrities, a couple of journalists. And what’s been suggested is quite a lot of them were once on the programme and aren’t on it anymore. And that is the reason for this aggrieved, grudging malice that is coming out.

“But if you ask people who are still on the programme and who are on it regularly, who enjoy being on it, they won’t know what they’re talking about.”

Eamonn Holmes spoke out against This Morning on GB News (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes comments

GB News presenter and former This Morning host Eamonn has been very outspoken about his views on recent events.

In a GB News interview, he said: ‘Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this.

“With Schofield talking about those who speak out against him – namely me, Amanda Holden, Dr Ranj [Singh] as well. You simply sit there and think ‘No mate, you’ve had it all your way for too long’.”

