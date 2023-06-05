Phillip Schofield / Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

This Morning star Holly Willoughby’s statement on Phillip wasn’t ‘genuine’ as star ‘wanted to say more’

Holly 'wanted to say more' during statement

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning star Holly Willoughby returned to the show today (Monday, June 5) after a two-week absence. It was her first time hosting the show since Phillip Schofield’s exit.

Holly issued a statement about Phillip at the start of the show, however, a body language expert has now claimed she wasn’t being “genuine”.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly issued a statement today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly issues statement on Phillip

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly host the show for the first time since Phillip’s exit amid an affair scandal. At the beginning of the show, she addressed the scandal.

“Right then, deep breath. Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she said.

“And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions,” she then continued.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process. And it’s equally hard to see the toll that this has taken on their own mental health,” she then said

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly wasn’t being ‘genuine’ in her statement (Credit: ITV)

Holly wasn’t ‘genuine’ in This Morning statement

However, a body language expert has since analysed Holly’s statement and claimed that the star wasn’t being “genuine” during it.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, gave his thoughts on the star’s behaviour during the difficult statement.

“I didn’t feel the connection with Holly during her statement and it didn’t seem genuine. There was an area of disingenuousness with her. She definitely needed to address it, but I could feel that she wanted to say a lot more,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure if she meant every word,” he then added.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly was ‘genuinely upset’ during her statement (Credit: ITV)

Star ‘wanted to say more’ during statement

Darren then continued. “She did look upset, but that could be for a number of reasons. It’s probably down to the whole situation.

“She had Josie there and they did have a hug at the end. Josie is a lot more kinaesthetic, a lot more touchy-feely,” he then continued.

“However, Holly is a lot more reticent and my gut feeling is that there was inauthenticity with Holly’s statement and appearance. Even though we saw tears, I think she was crying because of the pressure, rather than the situation,” he then said.

Darren then later said that Holly was “genuinely upset” and “isn’t herself at all” today.

Read more: OPINION: Holly Willoughby’s statement anaylsed – from bizarre ‘are you okay?’ to sickly sweet sign-off

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

A message to you, from Holly | This Morning

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby ITV Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock looks ’sensational’ as she ‘marries footballer boyfriend in secret Caribbean ceremony’
Eamonn Holmes looks downwards, Phillip Schofield furrows his brow
Eamonn Holmes in fresh attack on Phillip Schofield: ‘More will come out’
Piers Morgan/Alison Hammond/Richard Bacon
All the celebs who have publicly backed Phillip Schofield following his emotional BBC interview
Viggo Venn and Ant McPartlin frown on Britain's Got Talent
Ant McPartlin issues apology over Britain’s Got Talent winner amid calls for show to be cancelled
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking worried and Lilibet crawling
Real reason royal family have ‘snubbed’ Princess Lilibet’s birthday as she turns two?
Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson on This Morning
Viewers call for Holly Willoughby to be axed amid This Morning return