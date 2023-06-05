This Morning star Holly Willoughby returned to the show today (Monday, June 5) after a two-week absence. It was her first time hosting the show since Phillip Schofield’s exit.

Holly issued a statement about Phillip at the start of the show, however, a body language expert has now claimed she wasn’t being “genuine”.

Holly issued a statement today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly issues statement on Phillip

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly host the show for the first time since Phillip’s exit amid an affair scandal. At the beginning of the show, she addressed the scandal.

“Right then, deep breath. Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she said.

“And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions,” she then continued.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process. And it’s equally hard to see the toll that this has taken on their own mental health,” she then said

Holly wasn’t being ‘genuine’ in her statement (Credit: ITV)

Holly wasn’t ‘genuine’ in This Morning statement

However, a body language expert has since analysed Holly’s statement and claimed that the star wasn’t being “genuine” during it.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, gave his thoughts on the star’s behaviour during the difficult statement.

“I didn’t feel the connection with Holly during her statement and it didn’t seem genuine. There was an area of disingenuousness with her. She definitely needed to address it, but I could feel that she wanted to say a lot more,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure if she meant every word,” he then added.

Holly was ‘genuinely upset’ during her statement (Credit: ITV)

Star ‘wanted to say more’ during statement

Darren then continued. “She did look upset, but that could be for a number of reasons. It’s probably down to the whole situation.

“She had Josie there and they did have a hug at the end. Josie is a lot more kinaesthetic, a lot more touchy-feely,” he then continued.

“However, Holly is a lot more reticent and my gut feeling is that there was inauthenticity with Holly’s statement and appearance. Even though we saw tears, I think she was crying because of the pressure, rather than the situation,” he then said.

Darren then later said that Holly was “genuinely upset” and “isn’t herself at all” today.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

