10 reactions to Holly Willoughby’s speech worthy of their own This Morning call-in

All eyes were on This Morning today as viewers anticipated the return of Holly Willoughby to the show. Holly began the show by acknowledging that Phil wasn’t with her and added that she was “shaken, troubled, let down and worried” by Phil’s recent admission that he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on the set.

Viewers were divided by the speech, with some complaining that Holly’s words seemed false and like she was acting.

And the tweets were predictably relentless..

Holly admitted she was “shaken and troubled” over recent events (Credit: Youtube)

Viewer reactions as Holly returns to This Morning

Who could forget Matt Hancock’s cringeworthy tears on Good Morning Britain back in 2020? Well, viewers were remembering it today as they accused Holly of going to the Matt Hancock School of Acting. One viewer joked: “Holly Willoughby giving this energy” alongside a picture of Matt Hancock’s iconic (for all the wrong reasons!) interview.

It was all a bit Blue Peter when Holly asked viewers “are you okay?” today. Another viewer joked: “That This Morning clip was very children’s TV after a big natural disaster wasn’t it?” Another fan posted the classic Armstrong and Miller skit where children’s presenters apologise for their wild trip to the pub. They joked: “That Holly apology in full” alongside the clip.

Another hilarious viewer recreated the clip with some added rain-fall and sad piano music in the background. ITV missed a trick by not adding those features, to be honest. The re-creator joked: “I’ve been very troubled… in my humongous mansion in Portugal”. It was tough on us from our mansions too Holly!

I have received exclusive footage of Holly Willoughby rehearsing her #ThisMorning speech from a credible source at ITV: pic.twitter.com/RQ5Qar2t02 — Rudy (@theneonrequiem) June 5, 2023

Someone else imagined what Phillip was like while watching at home…

Holly co-hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield for over 10 years (Credit: Youtube)

The bus? Thrown!

If you were thinking Holly was rather quick to throw her former co-host under the bus, you certainly weren’t alone. One viewer joked: “If I ever need throwing under the bus I’ll know where to come.”

Someone else added: “Holly has just driven the bus right over Schofield then reversed back over him to make sure he’s dead.” Ouch.

Holly has just driven the bus right over Schofield then reversed back over him to make sure he’s dead. #ThisMorning #HollyWilloughby — Mrs C (@mrscowen) June 5, 2023

Another also imagined Holly pulls out the whole “shaken and troubled” speech on the regular. They added: “Imagine living with Holly Willoughby and having to sit down to listen to a ten-minute victim impact statement every time you forgot to do the bins.”

And there’s also no lack of viewers accusing Holly of rehearsing her speech. How many do you think her dressing room mirror was asked “are you okay”?

No one: Holly Willoughby in her dressing room getting ready for the performance of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/Sy0nuk42eW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) June 5, 2023

So, it looks as though Holly is here to stay for now. But whether viewers actually want her is a completely different question. To sum it all up, did anyone else feel like Catherine Tate’s nan this morning?

So, what did you think of Holly’s speech? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.