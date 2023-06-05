This Morning boss Martin Frizell lashes out in bizarre rant about ’toxic’ behaviour

This Morning boss Martin Frizell wasn’t shy about stating his opinions when asked if the show had a “toxic” working environment as he was collared by a reporter earlier today (June 5).

The daytime show has been at the centre of controversy after Phillip Schofield stepped down and admitted to having an affair with a much younger male colleague.

Furthermore, the show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, revealed that he made claims of “bullying and discrimination” while working on This Morning.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell was asked by reporters if This Morning had a ‘toxic’ working environment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning boss Martin Frizell rant

Ahead of today’s episode of This Morning, Martin was asked by reporters outside his home if the show had a “toxic” working environment.

He responded: “I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?”

Ignoring the question, Martin then continued his rant. He asked: “Do you like aubergine? Because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

He then went on to tell the reporters what was coming up on the ITV daytime show, giving “John Torode’s spicy prawns” a plug too!

Frizell then got into a waiting taxi and headed, presumably, into work on This Morning.

Rumours of a ‘toxic’ workplace

Following from the rumours of a toxic atmosphere, Phillip wrote last week: “Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity.”

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning today with Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return

This Morning returned to screens today with Holly Willoughby at the helm.

Addressing the viewers, Holly said: “I imagine that you might be feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

She added: “You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years. Thousands of staff and crew. Hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard-working people.”

